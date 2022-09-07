Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Vasa News: Sunday school begins Sept. 11
Sunday school in Vasa will begin for preschoolers through sixth graders on Sunday, Sept. 11. Parents may drop off the students at the Lutheran Center just before the 9 a.m. worship service. Confirmation classes for seventh and eighth graders are on Wednesdays from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Students need not be members of Vasa Lutheran Church to participate.
KEYC
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin High School announces distinguished almuni for 2022
Austin High School once again will honor two alumni for their professional and community contributions this month as part of Homecoming festivities. Randy Bailey (Class of 1978) and the late Clarence Nybo (Class of 1937) are the 2022 Distinguished Alumni as selected by the nonprofit Austin High School Alumni & Friends Association. Bailey and the Nybo family will be part of a reception and dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, along with taking in Austin High School’s Homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23, including the afternoon parade through downtown and Packers football game vs. Owatonna.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
kymnradio.net
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
KAAL-TV
In memory of Ethan Smith, 20-year-old Rochester victim in plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Ethan Smith, the 20-year-old Rochester man who tragically died in a plane crash on Tues. is remembered by loved ones. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lourdes High School in Rochester. A current student at Rochester Community and Technical College, Ethan was working towards his commercial pilot’s license. He was flying 1-3 times a day.
KAAL-TV
Semi overturns on Broadway, Highway 52 northbound interchange spilling corn; driver injured
(ABC 6 News) – A semi tipped over after merging onto Highway 52 north off of the Broadway Avenue exit in Rochester late Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:51 a.m. Thursday morning. First responders said the driver, Anthony Lodermeier, 63 of...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
bravamagazine.com
Calling All Shoppers to Edina
Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer
One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
We Now Know What’s Going In The Old Real Deals Store in Rochester
Remember last April when Real Deals moved into its brand new, gorgeous location in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota? When they moved their boutique to their new spot by CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres, their old location at 525 6th Ave. NW went empty. Well, we now know what is going in that old boutique spot.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
