Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Volleyball stays perfect, continues win streak at UAB
The Auburn Tigers defeated the UAB Blazers in a heated battle Friday night, continuing its winning streak and undefeated record through six games this season. This win brings the Tigers' record to 6-0, but it started in a deficit, as they lost the first set (22-25); however, they were able to battle back by winning the second and third sets (25-22), (25-18), just falling short in the fourth (23-25) and battling to the end to win the fifth (15-7).
Auburn Plainsman
Tyler Raley | Sports Writer
Auburn Plainsman
Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn
After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
