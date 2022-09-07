The Auburn Tigers defeated the UAB Blazers in a heated battle Friday night, continuing its winning streak and undefeated record through six games this season. This win brings the Tigers' record to 6-0, but it started in a deficit, as they lost the first set (22-25); however, they were able to battle back by winning the second and third sets (25-22), (25-18), just falling short in the fourth (23-25) and battling to the end to win the fifth (15-7).

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO