Clinton nonprofit funneled $75,000 to ‘defund the police’ group: report

An organization founded by Hillary Clinton in the wake of her 2016 election defeat funneled $75,000 to a left-wing “defund the police” group whose affiliate worked on a failed campaign to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, according to a report on Wednesday.

Onward Together, which the former senator from New York and secretary of state created in 2017 “to advance progressive values,” provided the general support grant to the Alliance for Youth Action sometime between April, 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, Fox News Digital reported, citing a review of tax documents and annual reports.

The Washington, DC-based Alliance said in a June 2020 press release that it would join “in solidarity” with other radical groups “to demand justice” for George Floyd , Breonna Taylor and other minorities who died at the hands of police and “joins their calls to defund the police and defend Black lives.”

In the statement, the alliance condemned the “publicly-funded policing system that was founded on slave patrols and continues to target and murder Black people.”

Hillary Clinton’s nonprofit, Onward Together, reportedly funded $75,000 to a group that campaigned to defunct the Minneapolis Police Department. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

“Centering Black people in our work means it is time to divest from police, and invest in Black futures,” the group​ continued in the statement​. “Defunding the police as part of the path towards abolition is one of the many steps that must be taken to ensure that Black people are able to thrive.”

In its 2021 annual report, Alliance for Youth Action noted that its affiliate, the Minnesota Youth Collective, was part of the Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition that aimed to ​ defund and ultimately dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Yes 4 Minneapolis is working to get a charter amendment on the ballot in November, 2021 through petition signature collection. Enough signatures have been gathered that community members themselves will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to replace the police. This is a vital first step in the movement toward abolition in Minneapolis,” the collective said in a statement in April 2021.​

The Alliance for Youth Action accused police departments of targeting and murdering “Black people,” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Voters in Minnesota’s largest city ultimately rejected replacing the police department with a Department of Public Safety in November 2021.

The ballot initiative was prompted by the death of Floyd in May 2020 at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros’ Open Society Policy Center also gave a $500,000 donation to Yes 4 Minneapolis in support of the defund the police campaign, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Voters in Minneapolis voted not to replace the city’s police department in 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Progressive groups demanded the Minneapolis police department to be abolished after the death of George Floyd. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The report added that Onward Together’s donations have fallen by nearly 50% since it was launched.

In fiscal year 2017, the organization raised $3.1 million, but that fell to $1.6 million in fiscal year 2020, the report found.

Onward Together and the Alliance for Youth Action did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.