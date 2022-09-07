ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
Ash Jurberg

The 8 richest cities in Texas

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks looked at the richest big cities in the United States. They looked at median household income, poverty, and unemployment rates to determine the rankings. The data was taken from the U.S. Census 2016-2020 American Community Survey.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children

In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As rents rise, affordable housing is harder and harder to find in North Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who rents in North Texas knows it's getting harder and harder to find affordable housing.Rent.com said the price of two bedroom apartments has soared 17% in the last year.That's about $450 more every month on average. Even when North Texans are finding places to live, it's not always going smoothly. Chastidy Byrns found a place in McKinney after looking for months. "This really meant a lot to me to get this apartment," she said. "I paid my deposit, I got my keys, signed the lease."But after just a few days living at Lakes of Eldorado, she was told...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas pastors say new abortion law infringes on their rights

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas pastors say the state's new abortion laws are infringing upon their rights to exercise religion freely.Reverend Rachel Baughman, Senior Pastor at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas, says state laws won't allow her to counsel women who are seeking guidance on abortion.  "I'm not scared, but I'm fearful that prosecution is possible."Baughman and three other area pastors within the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, Katie Newsome, Phil Dieke, and Sheron Patterson, sent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a warning letter that they may file a lawsuit in 60 days.The letter read...
TEXAS STATE

