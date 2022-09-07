ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson won’t be back anytime soon as Jets turn to Joe Flacco

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 4 days ago

See you in … October.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that not only will quarterback Zach Wilson miss Sunday’s opener against the Ravens, but he does not expect Wilson to return until Week 4 against the Steelers on Oct. 9 at the earliest.

Wilson suffered a knee injury on Aug. 12 and had surgery on the knee four days later. The initial thought was Wilson had an outside shot to return for Week 1 and Saleh said Monday it was a possibility. But Saleh said after consulting with the doctors, they have decided to hold Wilson out for longer than initially expected.

Zach Wilson on the Jets sidelines during a preseason game on Aug. 28, 2022.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“The earliest he’s going to be available is Pittsburgh,” Saleh said. “That’s going to be the earliest just from everything we gathered over the last couple of days. Now, can that change? I’m always going to leave that door open. You guys know me. I’m the eternal optimist. But we are going to make sure that both mind and body are 110 percent and do right by him and we feel like talking to the doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”

Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Ravens with Wilson out. Saleh said the Jets did not place Wilson on injured reserve because they want him to be able to practice as soon as he is healthy enough. Players on IR are out for at least four weeks.

This is a departure from what the Jets initially said about the length of Wilson’s recovery. As late as Monday, Saleh said there was still a possibility that Wilson could play Sunday. It seems like that was all gamesmanship.

Joe Flacco before a preseason game on Aug. 22, 2022.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“It does nothing for us from a game-plan standpoint,” Saleh said. “All three of our quarterbacks are capable of running our offense at a high level. For [offensive coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] and all of [the coaches], they’ll be able to game plan the way they need to.”

