3d ago
People like him needs treatment if they want it. Hate the drugs, not the addict. I'm sure he wasn't always like that.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
2 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop in Fayette County
During a traffic stop Tuesday, a Drug Interdiction Investigator with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office “detected several criminal indicators associated with Drug Trafficking.”
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
kwhi.com
HUNTSVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY EVENING
A Huntsville woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:10, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Blinn Blvd. and West First Street on a vehicle for having a headlamp out. Officer Marburger could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search Marburger located 2 vape pens with THC Oil and Marijuana. Officer Marburger took Keasia Michelle Hackett, 18 of Huntsville, into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. in a Drug Free Zone. Hackett was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
wtaw.com
Traffic Stop By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Leads To An Arrest For Possessing “Criminal Instruments” And Driving With An Invalid License With Three Convictions
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup last Friday during the noon hour for having an outdated tag and not having a front license plate. The arrest report also stated that the truck matches the description of one that was used in recent tire and wheel thefts. And...
KBTX.com
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN KILLED IN WASHINGTON CO. CRASH WAS OUT ON BAIL FOR MURDER CHARGE
A Chappell Hill man killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Washington County had recently posted bail for a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. 35-year-old Justin Jervan Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 105 near FM 2193.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
A Navasota man was arrested Monday morning at the HEB store on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 9:00, Officer Buckner responded to 2508 South Day Street, the Brenham HEB store, in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Richard Lipscomb, 67 of Navasota, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 in connection with items he took. Lipscomb was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT OF BACKHOE
A Houston man was arrested Saturday after the theft of a backhoe was reported. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:45 Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of South Day Street in reference to a theft. The Victim advised that an unknown Suspect stole a CASE Backhoe, valued at over $40,000 sometime between August 29th and then. That same morning at 11:50, the Victim contacted Communications and advised that he located his stolen backhoe and that it was being operated in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West. Officers were able to locate and stop the backhoe in the area of Old Mill Creek Road. Toby Eugene Rogers, 52 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $30,000 and $150,000 and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
kwhi.com
MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER
A Kyle man was arrested Sunday evening for impersonating a police officer in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:05, Officers were notified of a White Lincoln Navigator traveling on Highway 290 coming into Brenham with flashing red and blue lights, which drivers were yielding to, but felt may not actually be a Peace Officer or First Responder Vehicle. Cpl. Jose Perez was able to make contact with the vehicle and driver in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. After investigation, Ernesto Gonzalez Rodriguez, 22 of Kyle, was taken into custody for False ID as Police Officer, after it was confirmed his vehicle was equipped with the lights and his admitted use of them.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALLS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after disturbance calls. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:55, Cpl. Perez and Officer Marburger responded to the 1000 block of Haynes Street in reference to a weapon involved situation. After investigation, Patrick Darnell Bennett Jr, 29 of Brenham, was found to have made threats towards a Family Member while displaying a knife. Bennett Jr was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Accidental Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Welfare Check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies were informed a male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident. Law enforcement arrived, in addition to emergency personnel, who transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THIEVES HIT MONTGOMERY APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Thieves hit the Montgomery Chase Apartments at 19788 SH 105 Thursday night cutting the catalytic converters from a resident s Toyota Tacoma Truck.
