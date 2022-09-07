A Houston man was arrested Saturday after the theft of a backhoe was reported. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:45 Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of South Day Street in reference to a theft. The Victim advised that an unknown Suspect stole a CASE Backhoe, valued at over $40,000 sometime between August 29th and then. That same morning at 11:50, the Victim contacted Communications and advised that he located his stolen backhoe and that it was being operated in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West. Officers were able to locate and stop the backhoe in the area of Old Mill Creek Road. Toby Eugene Rogers, 52 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $30,000 and $150,000 and transported to the Washington County Jail.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO