ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State loses starting offensive lineman for 2022 season

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334QCO_0hldX57p00

This isn't good news for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles are relatively healthy as they enter their first BYE week of the college football season. However, a few players across the roster are dealing with injuries that have limited their availability this year.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's thrilling victory over LSU

Linebacker Amari Gainer and offensive tackle Bless Harris both missed Florida State's win over LSU after getting banged up against Duquesne. Harris was spotted wearing a sling on the Seminoles' sideline in New Orleans.

On Wednesday morning, head coach Mike Norvell provided an update on Harris' status. According to Norvell, the Seminoles aren't expecting to have the transfer available for the remainder of the 2022 season.

"Bless [Harris] is actually going to be out for the season," Norvell said. "It's unfortunate for that young man, it happened during our first game. He actually finished the drive playing it out, so it wasn't something that jumped. We knew in the game we were dealing with an injury. He'll be out for the season.

"Obviously it really tests the depth of what we have. Jaz started the game at right tackle. It was good for him to be able to go through that game," Norvell continued. "He's only been here for roughly six weeks, if that. He's been having to learn a lot, there's been a lot thrown on him.  I really think he's embraced some of the challenges of that. I thought he did a solid job on Sunday with the circumstances. We'll miss Bless. I know he'll be back and ready and a really good player for us."

The Lousiana native was listed as Florida State's starter at right tackle on the first two depth charts of the season. Harris was replaced by graduate transfer Jazston Turnetine in the win over the Tigers.

Harris is the second offensive lineman to be ruled out for the year along with graduate transfer center Kayden Lyles. The unit has had multiple players get banged up throughout fall camp and the early part of the year. Health is crucial along the offensive line moving forward.

With the loss of Harris and Lyles, younger players such as Lloyd Willis, Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, and others will need to step up. There's a very real possibility that at least one of the trio ends up starting at some point this season.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida State's Mike Norvell details Seminoles bye week

The Florida State Seminoles sit at a 2-0 for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles are on a bye-week after their 24-23 win over LSU. After a controversial ruling by the officials, gave LSU a free snap on the goal line that resulted in a game-tying touchdown. FSU then blocked LSU’s attempt at the extra point to win the game And it was certainly the biggest win for head coach Mike Norvell who has preached about his team's commitment to excellence and work ethic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nypressnews.com

Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M

After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?

Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Penn State#American Football#College Football#Florida State#Lsu#Seminoles
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started with scattered rain with the heaviest near the Gulf Coast. Watches and advisories were in effect Saturday morning. A coastal flood advisory, which was valid through Saturday evening, means some locations could see 1-2 feet of above-normal water levels thanks to a decent southerly breeze.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE -Tickets are now on sale for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Tallahassee’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Tallahassee for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, April 22nd and 23rd for 3 epic performances!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
wfxl.com

GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash

A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charlie Adelson to remain in jail until trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A judge ordered Charlie Adelson to remain in jail without bond until his trial on murder charges next year. Adelson is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother in law Dan Markel. Adelson and his defense attorneys argued in court Friday morning that “nothing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
439
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy