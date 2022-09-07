Florida State loses starting offensive lineman for 2022 season

This isn't good news for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles are relatively healthy as they enter their first BYE week of the college football season. However, a few players across the roster are dealing with injuries that have limited their availability this year.

Linebacker Amari Gainer and offensive tackle Bless Harris both missed Florida State's win over LSU after getting banged up against Duquesne. Harris was spotted wearing a sling on the Seminoles' sideline in New Orleans.

On Wednesday morning, head coach Mike Norvell provided an update on Harris' status. According to Norvell, the Seminoles aren't expecting to have the transfer available for the remainder of the 2022 season.

"Bless [Harris] is actually going to be out for the season," Norvell said. "It's unfortunate for that young man, it happened during our first game. He actually finished the drive playing it out, so it wasn't something that jumped. We knew in the game we were dealing with an injury. He'll be out for the season.

"Obviously it really tests the depth of what we have. Jaz started the game at right tackle. It was good for him to be able to go through that game," Norvell continued. "He's only been here for roughly six weeks, if that. He's been having to learn a lot, there's been a lot thrown on him. I really think he's embraced some of the challenges of that. I thought he did a solid job on Sunday with the circumstances. We'll miss Bless. I know he'll be back and ready and a really good player for us."

The Lousiana native was listed as Florida State's starter at right tackle on the first two depth charts of the season. Harris was replaced by graduate transfer Jazston Turnetine in the win over the Tigers.

Harris is the second offensive lineman to be ruled out for the year along with graduate transfer center Kayden Lyles. The unit has had multiple players get banged up throughout fall camp and the early part of the year. Health is crucial along the offensive line moving forward.

With the loss of Harris and Lyles, younger players such as Lloyd Willis, Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, and others will need to step up. There's a very real possibility that at least one of the trio ends up starting at some point this season.

