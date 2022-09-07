ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (lower right) speaks in front of the House steps while surrounded by GOP caucus members on November 17, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to unveil his midterm agenda on September 19.
  • The blueprint touches on the economy, immigration, parental rights, and accountability.
  • GOP leaders are hoping it will muffle talk of Democrats' policy wins and Trump's legal woes.

House Republicans are betting that the 4-part reelection blueprint Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to unveil on September 19 will strengthen their chances of reclaiming control of the chamber after weeks of being battered by reports about Democrats legislative wins and Trump's mushrooming legal fights.

"It's going to change, a little bit, the tenor of the conversations out there," Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told Axios of his hopes for the planned midterm messaging rollout in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After a year of workshopping , McCarthy has boiled down the latest iteration of his "Commitment to America" plan to four planks: the economy , the border , parental rights , and government accountability .

The current rewrite is light on specific policy proposals, going with more aspirational goals like completing the embattled former president's wall at the Southern border and undoing parts of the Democratic spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law right before the August recess.

There are mentions, however, of a brewing oversight agenda , including punishing tech companies for allegedly censoring MAGA-aligned lawmakers and withholding federal funds from "woke district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes."

The bid to reclaim the narrative comes as Republicans on both sides of the Capitol have returned to defending Trump full-time after months of embarrassing public hearings by the January 6 select committee and the explosive FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago .

Add in the increasingly public spat between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has proclaimed that he is done with Trump, and Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate campaign committee coordinator who remains MAGA to the core, and things couldn't be messier for the GOP as election day looms.

Even with all the infighting, political forecasters still expect House Republicans to flip the handful of seats they need to reclaim power next year — though talk of a devastating "red wave" is dying down.

Control of the 50-50 Senate remains fluid, with even McConnell skeptical of major changes coming down the pike .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 799

protocalmemphis
3d ago

We did not see the great healthcare promised by 45, no infrastructure and he was the great builder...but destroying SSI, Medicare and Veterans benefits is their lobby owned paychecks dreams. VOTE BLUE. ROEvember.

Reply(76)
283
April Cebula
3d ago

Republicans don’t write policies good for the American people..they cater to the rich and give tax cuts to the top 1%… vote blue to save democracy…

Reply(53)
183
wvwop
3d ago

Not a good move...Democrates winning one special election would be easy to dismiss. But there have been five special congressional elections since the court’s Dobbs ruling overturned Roe vs Wade and Democrats have outperformed Republicans in all 5 of them. Seems Americans are sick of the 🍊🤡 and his 🍊🤡 GOP cult members.

Reply(31)
133
