Author Klett to stop at Lake Geneva Public Library

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

LAKE GENEVA

Wisconsin author Jennifer Rude Klett will promote her new cookbook at an event Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

