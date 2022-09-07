Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Thousands attend 9-11 remembrance 5K in Columbia to honor the fallen
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attack in the United States. In remembrance of the day, thousands of military personnel, first responders, and community members gathered Friday for a 5K run with the proceeds supporting those who made the ultimate sacrifice. "I...
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
Students remember 9/11 and honor first responders in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — First responders filled the halls at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden for "Hero Day," a day is to teach students about 9/11 and to honor first responders. "9/11 is, of course, the most memorable event of our lifetime. I will never forget where I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
WLTX.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
Helping to save 'sacred' spaces in Kershaw county
CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden is on celebrating its fourth day of the Cultural District Celebration by hosting a church restoration workshop. "This trend of exiting the pews due to diminishing congregations and aging is now here in South Carolina, and it's here to stay and we are dedicated to finding a future for these historical places," says Joanna Rothell, Outreach for Preservation South Carolina.
Forest Acres working to help Kentucky community recover from flood damage
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — As the City of Forest Acres approaches the 7-year anniversary of the flooding they experienced in 2015, the community is working to pay it forward. The City and the Forest Acres Police Department are donating a patrol car to the Letcher County Sheriff's Office in Eastern Kentucky, where they have been dealing with the aftermath of major flooding that happened in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
Dominion Energy says power restored after outage impacts nearly 2,000 near Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy is reporting that a major outage that impacted nearly 2,000 customers in the Broad River and St. Andrews communities has been repaired. According to Dominion's outage map, there were a total of about 1,933 customers impacted by an outage that crossed Broad River Road as it stretched from I-126 to the south to the end of Bentley Drive to the north. It also included portions of Skyland Drive to the west and Lucius Road and Gibson Street to the east.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
Columbia Canal Project preparing to start bidding stage early next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly seven years since Columbia was flooded with more than 20 inches of rain which left portions of the city underwater and damaged the Columbia Canal. "There was so much water coming down the Broad River and through our canal that breached the canal...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
DHEC warns residents to take precautions against mosquito bites amid West Nile outbreak: 'Be cautious'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State health officials have officially confirmed 6 human cases of West Nile virus in Richland County. Although the numbers are not high now, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has still declared this a "rising outbreak." "Fortunately most people will not get...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0