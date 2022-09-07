ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Lexington, SC
City
Denmark, SC
City
Leesville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
City
Orangeburg, SC
City
Chapin, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Historic Camden building preparing for a new life

CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
CAMDEN, SC
WLTX.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Helping to save 'sacred' spaces in Kershaw county

CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden is on celebrating its fourth day of the Cultural District Celebration by hosting a church restoration workshop. "This trend of exiting the pews due to diminishing congregations and aging is now here in South Carolina, and it's here to stay and we are dedicated to finding a future for these historical places," says Joanna Rothell, Outreach for Preservation South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Forest Acres working to help Kentucky community recover from flood damage

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — As the City of Forest Acres approaches the 7-year anniversary of the flooding they experienced in 2015, the community is working to pay it forward. The City and the Forest Acres Police Department are donating a patrol car to the Letcher County Sheriff's Office in Eastern Kentucky, where they have been dealing with the aftermath of major flooding that happened in August.
FOREST ACRES, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Sickle Cell Disease#Blood Donors#Charity#African American#The Red Cross
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Charities
News19 WLTX

Dominion Energy says power restored after outage impacts nearly 2,000 near Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy is reporting that a major outage that impacted nearly 2,000 customers in the Broad River and St. Andrews communities has been repaired. According to Dominion's outage map, there were a total of about 1,933 customers impacted by an outage that crossed Broad River Road as it stretched from I-126 to the south to the end of Bentley Drive to the north. It also included portions of Skyland Drive to the west and Lucius Road and Gibson Street to the east.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy