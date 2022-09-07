ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Solar panels replace wind turbine in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- About a month after crews deconstructed and removed a wind turbine in Leelanau County, solar panels are now replacing it. According to Heritage Sustainable Energy, about ten acres of solar panels are replacing the wind turbine. Prior story: Long-standing wind turbine taken apart. After years...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Recall election announced in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

33rd Annual Parade of Homes returns to Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're in the market for a new home or to remodel your own, industry experts are here to help. The Grand Traverse Home Builders Association is hosting its 33rd annual Parade of Homes. The event will showcase new and remodeled homes across Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac

CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
MANISTEE, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI

