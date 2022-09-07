Read full article on original website
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Benzie County Man Arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms, Ammunition, Drug Charges
A Benzie County man has been arrested for felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of firearms, receiving and concealing stolen property and multiple drug charges, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. It started on Aug. 15 when troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post started an investigation...
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Benzie County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office reports the man last seen entering the lake has been recovered by a dive team.
UpNorthLive.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
UpNorthLive.com
Solar panels replace wind turbine in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- About a month after crews deconstructed and removed a wind turbine in Leelanau County, solar panels are now replacing it. According to Heritage Sustainable Energy, about ten acres of solar panels are replacing the wind turbine. Prior story: Long-standing wind turbine taken apart. After years...
UpNorthLive.com
Recall election announced in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
UpNorthLive.com
33rd Annual Parade of Homes returns to Northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're in the market for a new home or to remodel your own, industry experts are here to help. The Grand Traverse Home Builders Association is hosting its 33rd annual Parade of Homes. The event will showcase new and remodeled homes across Grand...
Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac
CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
UpNorthLive.com
Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
UpNorthLive.com
City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
‘Illegal diversion’ at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
