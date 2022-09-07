Read full article on original website
Louisville Leopards at Hoover Vikings Football Live Updates
Reply on Twitter 1568305409403850752 Retweet on Twitter 1568305409403850752 Like on Twitter 1568305409403850752 Twitter 1568305409403850752. Perry Panthers at Louisville Leopards Boys Golf Recap and Scores from Thursday: https://louisvilleleopards.org/perry-panthers-at-louisville-leopards-boys-golf-9-9-2022/. @LepsAD @straggatmn @YSNLive_com @Theleopardlair. Reply on Twitter 1568272217338974209 Retweet on Twitter 1568272217338974209 2 Like on Twitter 1568272217338974209 3 Twitter 1568272217338974209. ITS GDAY LEOPARD...
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
One dead in New Philadelphia crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
Machine shop equipment, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Holmes Concrete, equipment, tools, and misc.
Location: 5860 Twp. Rd. 331, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Berlin, Ohio, take US 62/SR 39 west approx. 1 mile to CR 201 north 2.2 miles to CR 207, west ½ mile to Twp. Rd 331 to location. Or from SR 241, in Benton, take CR 207 east 1½ miles to TR 331 to location. Signs posted. GPS coordinates: 40.585811, -81.831711.
