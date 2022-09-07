ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

2 men arrested in Orlando, Apopka bank robberies, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested following a pair of bank robberies last week in Orlando and Apopka, according to police. Robert Sweet, 36, and Markel Key, 20, were booked into Orange County jail Friday. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets |...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstake#Jamaica#Scams#Fraud#Publisher Clearing House#Cocoa Beach Police#Pnc#The Postal Service
click orlando

1 dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 7900 block of Arabian Place on Saturday around 4:44 p.m. in regards to a shooting and found an adult male victim that had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Man arrested more than a year after Orlando crash killed 2

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who deputies said was behind the wheel of a car that took off from a traffic stop and caused a deadly crash in Orlando has been arrested more than a year after the wreck. Eddie King, 49, was booked Thursday into the Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Woman killed, man injured in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County crash Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and a man injured. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road and Pineridge Circle in Kissimmee. At a Pleasant Hill intersection, a Toyota Camry was sitting at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy