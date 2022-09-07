Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See PlacesL. CaneFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
Police: West Melbourne officer involved in Orlando crash charged with DUI
ORLANDO, Fla. — A West Melbourne police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested on DUI charges following an early morning crash in Orlando on Friday. Records show Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was in his personal vehicle when he was involved in a crash along John Young Parkway near L.B. McLeod Road just before 3 a.m.
2 men arrested in Orlando, Apopka bank robberies, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested following a pair of bank robberies last week in Orlando and Apopka, according to police. Robert Sweet, 36, and Markel Key, 20, were booked into Orange County jail Friday. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets |...
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
1 dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 7900 block of Arabian Place on Saturday around 4:44 p.m. in regards to a shooting and found an adult male victim that had been shot.
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was cancelled for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
16-year-old accused in grandmother’s stabbing death makes 1st appearance in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The 16-year-old boy who police said stabbed his grandmother to death faced a Brevard County judge for the first time Friday morning. No family members were present as Jaylin Christian went before a judge. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets...
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
Man arrested more than a year after Orlando crash killed 2
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who deputies said was behind the wheel of a car that took off from a traffic stop and caused a deadly crash in Orlando has been arrested more than a year after the wreck. Eddie King, 49, was booked Thursday into the Orange County...
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
FHP: Woman killed, man injured in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County crash Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and a man injured. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road and Pineridge Circle in Kissimmee. At a Pleasant Hill intersection, a Toyota Camry was sitting at...
Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
