Primm, NV

news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after hit by car in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead on Saturday after getting hit by a car in August. Police reported to West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 8:39 a.m on August 12. According to surveillance video, the car was turning left on a green light when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon fall season returns September 12th

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lee Canyon is marking the start of the resort's first-ever daily-operating schedule outside of the ski and snowboard season. It begins on Monday, September 12, when the resort will offer all services, including dining. Lee Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man killed by Las Vegas police in shooting

A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive during a vehicle stop. When officers stopped the sports utility vehicle, one person attempted to run. A shooting occurred between the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas hosts job fair

Parks and Recreation services in North Las Vegas is hiring for safe key positions. Join the program to give children a fun and safe experience. The job fair will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m - 12 p.m at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center. They will be...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire Department to host free community lifesaving class

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is making sure everyone is prepared for emergencies as they prepare to host their second community lifesaving class of the month. The free First Six Community Lifesaver Training class is set to take place on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts 20th annual 'Dog Daze'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County hosted its annual "Dog Daze" event on Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the desert breeze outdoor pool on the last day before it shuts down for the season. There were also raffles, local pet businesses on site, and even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

New tequila bar to open at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new tequila and mezcal bar is set to open inside Resorts World Las Vegas next week. Jalisco Underground is located directly underneath Wally's Wine & Spirits inside the Las Vegas Strip property, according to a news release. The venue is described as an "opulent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Animal Foundation in need of supplies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation needs your help taking care of some of our local rescue pets. The shelter says they are running low on linens and newspapers for their kennels. They invite the public to drop off items at 655 North Mojave Road. Help a pet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas welcome sign turns purple for Suicide Prevention Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign shined purple on Thursday for Suicide Prevention Month. Commissioner Michael Naft joined local nonprofit Hailee's Hope and the State Office of Suicide Prevention for their ceremony. "I think one of the most important things for people to realize...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Decision on renaming Nevada State College pushed to December

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A decision on whether to rename Nevada State College to become the state's third university has been pushed to the end of the year. Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education voted to table a decision on adopting the name "Nevada State University" during their quarterly meeting on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

