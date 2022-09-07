Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Sections of 215 Beltway in northwest valley to close overnight for next 9 months
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sections of the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley will be reduced to one traffic lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months. The lane restrictions could stretch from Craig Road to the Centennial Bowl construction...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead on Saturday after getting hit by a car in August. Police reported to West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 8:39 a.m on August 12. According to surveillance video, the car was turning left on a green light when...
news3lv.com
Dust continues to linger over Las Vegas valley, creating unhealthy air quality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dust lingered over the Las Vegas valley Friday morning, creating poor air quality and limiting visibility in the region. The dust blew into the valley Thursday night as a result of thunderstorms in northwest Arizona. The result is several readings of unhealthy or very unhealthy...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon fall season returns September 12th
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lee Canyon is marking the start of the resort's first-ever daily-operating schedule outside of the ski and snowboard season. It begins on Monday, September 12, when the resort will offer all services, including dining. Lee Canyon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Man killed by Las Vegas police in shooting
A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:13 a.m near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive during a vehicle stop. When officers stopped the sports utility vehicle, one person attempted to run. A shooting occurred between the...
news3lv.com
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts job fair
Parks and Recreation services in North Las Vegas is hiring for safe key positions. Join the program to give children a fun and safe experience. The job fair will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m - 12 p.m at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center. They will be...
news3lv.com
Alternate Limb Project Installation on display now at BODIES...The Exhibition
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bodies... The exhibition at The Luxor is partnering with the Alternative Limb Project for a compelling new exhibit. Joining us now with more is Michelle Estes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Witness tips led to suspect ID in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tips from witnesses led police to identify a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley this month, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they took Zahrai Mendez-Amador, 31, into custody in connection with the crash on...
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department to host free community lifesaving class
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is making sure everyone is prepared for emergencies as they prepare to host their second community lifesaving class of the month. The free First Six Community Lifesaver Training class is set to take place on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m....
news3lv.com
Dana Wagner temporarily says 'farewell' to waking up early for News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might notice some changes to News 3 next week. Dana Wagner will be temporarily moving to afternoon and evening newscasts beginning Monday, Sept. 12. This comes after 15 years of co-anchoring News 3 Today with his wife, Kim Wagner, who will stay on the morning desk.
news3lv.com
Clark County hosts 20th annual 'Dog Daze'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County hosted its annual "Dog Daze" event on Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the desert breeze outdoor pool on the last day before it shuts down for the season. There were also raffles, local pet businesses on site, and even...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
New tequila bar to open at Resorts World Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new tequila and mezcal bar is set to open inside Resorts World Las Vegas next week. Jalisco Underground is located directly underneath Wally's Wine & Spirits inside the Las Vegas Strip property, according to a news release. The venue is described as an "opulent...
news3lv.com
Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."
news3lv.com
The Dollar Loan Center to host Henderson Farmers Market every Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A farmers market is coming to Henderson every Monday starting this fall. The Dollar Loan Center announced they would host the Henderson Farmers Market at the venue every Monday starting September 12. Guests looking to attend can head over from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m....
news3lv.com
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend at The Grand Canal Shoppes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Eli Zamora, who you may know from 'The Voice,' is one of the headliners for the Mexican Independence Day festivities at The Grand Canal Shoppes. Joining us with more on what's planned is special events manager Torri Ishida.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation in need of supplies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation needs your help taking care of some of our local rescue pets. The shelter says they are running low on linens and newspapers for their kennels. They invite the public to drop off items at 655 North Mojave Road. Help a pet...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcome sign turns purple for Suicide Prevention Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign shined purple on Thursday for Suicide Prevention Month. Commissioner Michael Naft joined local nonprofit Hailee's Hope and the State Office of Suicide Prevention for their ceremony. "I think one of the most important things for people to realize...
news3lv.com
Decision on renaming Nevada State College pushed to December
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A decision on whether to rename Nevada State College to become the state's third university has been pushed to the end of the year. Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education voted to table a decision on adopting the name "Nevada State University" during their quarterly meeting on Friday.
Comments / 0