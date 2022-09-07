ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians

Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
MANISTEE, MI
1470 WFNT

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
TripAdvisor Blog

5 romantic getaways in Michigan

The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
UpNorthLive.com

Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
CADILLAC, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Old Town#Caregiver#Vascular Dementia#Performing#Wpbn#Grand Traverse Pavilions#Journey Home#Playhouse#Bay Area Senior Advocates#Hospice Of Michigan
UpNorthLive.com

Stolen property, guns and drugs seized in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two siblings have been arrested after multiple firearms and drugs were seized from a residence in Benzie County, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Pieter Roeters, 41, has been lodged at the Benzie County Jail on the following charges:. Felon in possession of ammunition. Felon...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central

BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
BENZONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
UpNorthLive.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy