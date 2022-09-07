Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Inn Takes Pride in Giving to Local Northwest Michigan CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Traverse City, MI
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Stimulus money available for Michigan renters and homeownersJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore around in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians
Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
UpNorthLive.com
City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TripAdvisor Blog
5 romantic getaways in Michigan
The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
UpNorthLive.com
Dealer offers blast from the past that was ahead of it's time
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're of a certain age, you may think that Telsa was the start of electric vehicles. But if you're a little older, you may remember when they showed up on a few dealer's lots. Turns out a blast from the past recently showed up...
Downtown Manistee is ‘shovel ready’ for multi-million-dollar development
MANISTEE, MI – Two years after the announcement of a multi-million-dollar development to reinvent the first block of downtown Manistee, the land is leveled and “shovel ready,” officials said. Travelers on U.S. 31 through Manistee pass the entrance to its historic downtown. Passersby used to see a...
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Illegal diversion’ at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
UpNorthLive.com
Stolen property, guns and drugs seized in Benzie County
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two siblings have been arrested after multiple firearms and drugs were seized from a residence in Benzie County, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Pieter Roeters, 41, has been lodged at the Benzie County Jail on the following charges:. Felon in possession of ammunition. Felon...
St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central
BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
Benzie County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office reports the man last seen entering the lake has been recovered by a dive team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
Comments / 0