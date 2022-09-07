Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
KTEN.com
Ardmore continues planning for Fire Station No. 2
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Ardmore Fire Department has been planning to update Fire Station No. 2 since July. A recent budget approval will move the process along for the $2.5 million project. At a Tuesday meeting of the Ardmore City Commission, Fire Chief Cary Williamson proposed a $30,300 price...
Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
KOCO
Cleveland County woman accused of killing granddaughter takes court-appointed attorney
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County woman, who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter, will take a court-appointed attorney. Originally, she was planning to represent herself. While in court on Wednesday, Becky Vreeland spoke with KOCO during her appearance. Vreeland tried to hand KOCO 5 a stack...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
News On 6
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
OKC Grandmother Accused Of Killing Granddaughter Accepts Lawyer To Defend Her
An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of killing her toddler granddaughter has decided not to represent herself in her upcoming murder trial. In July, Becky Vreeland asked a Cleveland County judge to allow her to act as her own attorney. According to the DA, in court Wednesday Vreeland changed her mind.
KTEN.com
Public hearing on MSC's shooting range project
TISHOMINGO, Okla., (KTEN)-- Thursday morning, people had the opportunity to learn more about Murray State College's plan to build a new shooting range for students in Tishomingo. They could also voice their concerns about the project to school administrators. The school's president, Tim Faltyn said the new range would allow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalkkzrg.com
Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound
This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
KTEN.com
Tishomingo vs Wynnewood (OSSAA football)
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - It was a close game between Wynnewood and Tishomingo at the start of the first tied at eight, but the Savages took control after that. Wynnewood gets the win 60-30.
KXII.com
Three arrested in McAlester drug bust
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home. The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Mekler, Nicholas Underwood and Cory Weidner were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they recovered half a pound methamphetamine,...
McLoud Family Loses Nearly Everything In Weekend House Fire
A pastor's family in McLoud lost everything in a house fire Sunday morning. The homeowners, their son, daughter-in-law and their four grandchildren were living inside of the home at the time. There are two GoFundMe links to donate to the family. To donate to the pastor and his wife, click...
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
KTEN.com
Sulphur wins seventh straight in Murray County Bedlam
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) - Sulphur took down Davis 21-6 at home for their seventh straight win in Murray County Bedlam. The Bulldogs came out strong with a 21-6 lead going into the half, and it was all defense in the second half. Senior transfer quarterback Cache Barrett tore his ACL...
Comments / 0