Ada, OK

KXII.com

Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Person taken to hospital after crash with school bus on highway in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus on a highway in Seminole. Around 6:10 a.m. Friday, a Seminole Public Schools bus was traveling north on Highway 3 when a southbound vehicle went left of center and hit the bus head-on. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was pinned for about 30 minutes before crews freed him.
SEMINOLE, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore continues planning for Fire Station No. 2

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Ardmore Fire Department has been planning to update Fire Station No. 2 since July. A recent budget approval will move the process along for the $2.5 million project. At a Tuesday meeting of the Ardmore City Commission, Fire Chief Cary Williamson proposed a $30,300 price...
ARDMORE, OK
Ada, OK
Ada, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
News On 6

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Public hearing on MSC's shooting range project

TISHOMINGO, Okla., (KTEN)-- Thursday morning, people had the opportunity to learn more about Murray State College's plan to build a new shooting range for students in Tishomingo. They could also voice their concerns about the project to school administrators. The school's president, Tim Faltyn said the new range would allow...
TISHOMINGO, OK
newstalkkzrg.com

Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound

This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
PITTSBURG, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates

Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Tishomingo vs Wynnewood (OSSAA football)

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - It was a close game between Wynnewood and Tishomingo at the start of the first tied at eight, but the Savages took control after that. Wynnewood gets the win 60-30.
WYNNEWOOD, OK
KXII.com

Three arrested in McAlester drug bust

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home. The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Mekler, Nicholas Underwood and Cory Weidner were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they recovered half a pound methamphetamine,...
MCALESTER, OK
KTEN.com

Sulphur wins seventh straight in Murray County Bedlam

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) - Sulphur took down Davis 21-6 at home for their seventh straight win in Murray County Bedlam. The Bulldogs came out strong with a 21-6 lead going into the half, and it was all defense in the second half. Senior transfer quarterback Cache Barrett tore his ACL...
SULPHUR, OK

