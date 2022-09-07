Audrey M. Ruffin, 77 of Bangs, Texas passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Audrey was born in Allison, IA. On July 26, 1945, to Donald H. And Myrtle M. (Poppen) White. She attended school In Phoenix, AZ., and moved to Bangs in 1975.She was a faithful member of New Testament Holiness Church in Bangs and was greatly loved. Audrey was a precious, kindhearted soft-spoken woman who loved the lord, and served him faithfully.

BANGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO