Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
koxe.com
Ray Von Bledsoe, 79
Stephenville – Services for Ray Von Bledsoe, 79, retired Santa Fe (BNSF) brakeman, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Lacy Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Dittfurth officiating. Burial will follow at Green Leaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.-...
koxe.com
Audrey M. Ruffin, 77, of Bangs
Audrey M. Ruffin, 77 of Bangs, Texas passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Audrey was born in Allison, IA. On July 26, 1945, to Donald H. And Myrtle M. (Poppen) White. She attended school In Phoenix, AZ., and moved to Bangs in 1975.She was a faithful member of New Testament Holiness Church in Bangs and was greatly loved. Audrey was a precious, kindhearted soft-spoken woman who loved the lord, and served him faithfully.
brownwoodnews.com
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktxs.com
Eastland County sheriff's deputy receives 2022 Star Of Texas Award during ceremony
EASTLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott presented the 2022 Star Of Texas Awards today to "peace officers, fire fighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State." Governor Abbott was joined by First Lady Cecilia in Austin, Texas...
koxe.com
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
koxe.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Private Family Services for Jackie will be held at a later date per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
2022 National Night Out Slated for October 11th
The 2022 National Night Out for Brown County is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
RELATED PEOPLE
koxe.com
Seal Coat Maintenance Project Continues in Brown, McCulloch, Mills Counties
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will continue seal coat maintenance operations in McCulloch County beginning on Saturday, Sept. 10, weather and other unforeseen delays permitting. Work will begin Saturday on FM 2996 (from US 377 to FM 1121), and US 190 (from US 377 to the San...
koxe.com
BHS Recognizes Brandstetter as August Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their August 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Gene Brandstetter was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS Assistant Principal Ginger Ketcher was joined by community sponsor representatives and BHS Lionettes...
koxe.com
Central Texas Community Band begins rehearsals for fall 2022 at HPU
The Central Texas Community Band’s rehearsals for the fall 2022 season are under way. The band, hosted by Howard Payne University, meets on Monday evenings in the Davidson Music Complex with rehearsals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Participation in the band is open to individuals of age 14 through senior adults.
koxe.com
Linda Sue Davenport, 79, of Brady
Linda Sue Davenport, 79 of Brady, passed away September 5, 2022 in Eden, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Friday, September 9, at 10:00 am at Bethel Cemetery. Survivors include:. Daughter –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
koxe.com
Bed Building Event Saturday Morning in Brownwood
Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its fourth annual Bunks Across America event, a bed building project that 180 chapters nationwide participate in a with a goal of building 6,000 beds on Saturday to help local communities throughout the United States. “It has been an incredible blessing to me and...
brownwoodnews.com
Subvarsity Lions football teams collect three more victories
The three Brownwood Lions subvarsity football teams improved to a combined 8-1 on the season by sweeping their three foes Thursday. Reports on each game are as follows:. The Brownwood JV Lions improved to the 3-0 on the season with a 34-6 victory over Burnet at Gordon Wood Stadium. Brownwood’s...
koxe.com
Christy Dawn Wells of Goldthwaite
On Friday, September 2, 2022, Christy Dawn Wells went to her heavenly home. She was such a bright light and touched so many lives with her big heart, positive outlook, and fighting spirit. Christy was born on August 28, 1971, to Jim and Sheila Wells. She attended Axtell High School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A ticking time bomb’: Fire chief seeks safety changes for dangerous Eastland County road
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As travelers enter Desdemona Texas on FM 8, a particularly steep curve with little signage has caused more than its share of rollover wrecks. Desdemona Fire Chief Johnny Hart says he and his crew respond to multiple wrecks a year in that one location. “At least two or three times a year […]
ktxs.com
Fatal accident shuts down I-20 near Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Texas DPS is investigating a crash that happened yesterday at mile marker 285 on I-20 in Callahan County. According to officials, the crash only involved one motor coach vehicle and resulted in one death. The roadway reopened around 5pm yesterday. KTXS will keep you updated...
koxe.com
Movie In the Park in City of Early October 8
The City of Early will be holding their annual Movie in the Park on Saturday, October 8th at McDonald Park 101 Park Drive Early, Texas. The event starts at 6:00 PM with games, crafts, popcorn, s’mores and drinks provided by local businesses and non-profits. There will be a costume...
brownwoodnews.com
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
Comments / 0