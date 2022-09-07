ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Earth Effects exhibit opens at Freeport Art Museum

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating arts of work to open minds to issues surrounding the environment. A new art exhibit opened in Freeport on Saturday. The Freeport Art Museum opened its doors to the Earth Effects exhibit. It features new work by members of the Momentum Art Guild, a regional organization based in the Pretzel City. More than 30 artists have their work displayed at the art museum. Earth Effects ties together issues like global warming and climate change in a unique and creative way to bring green initiatives to the viewers’ attention.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Kites fly high at annual Up in the Air event in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather conditions were perfect for the ninth annual “Up in the Air” event at Prairie Fields Sports Park in Belvidere Saturday. The event showcases kites of all sorts with professionals bringing some or attendees bringing their own. Organizers say it was great to host this again, especially at this time of the year as we transition to fall and gradually colder weather.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Tamale Fest back again for it’s 6th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s tamale fest, located off East State St. is back for it’s sixth year. The pandemic put a pause on the fest but it’s back with more people, food and activities for the community members to partake in. Manuel Salgado is the mind...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Rochelle airport hosts first planes, trains & automobiles event

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new annual event in Rochelle combines various modes of transportation and the city to raise money for the Rochelle Area Community Foundation. The first planes, trains, and automobiles event at the Rochelle Municipal Airport features models from previous decades that helped put the city on the map. The Hamilton Collection also had an exhibit with their unique vehicles, and raced some of the cars from their $20M collection.
ROCHELLE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Plenty of Sunshine to begin the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny today with highs in the low 80′s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs back in the low 80′s. Rain and some rumbles of thunder on Sunday with highs in the middle 60′s. Scattered showers on Monday with highs in the upper 60′s. Back to the 70′s and dry middle of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

LOVE Rockford health fair gives back to veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A health fair in downtown Rockford Saturday morning gives a one-stop shop for services any veteran could use that might not otherwise be available to them. LOVE Rockford: A Veterans Health Fair is hosted by Jeremiah Development, which is a collaborative ministry between four local churches....
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Mercyhealth hosts it’s 36th NICU reunion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea hospital on Riverside has not been able to reunite Newborn Intensive Care Unit “graduates” and it’s nursing staff together for the last two years. That changed Saturday with the hospital brining the tradition back for it’s 36th year.
ROCKFORD, IL
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WIFR

Joe Gatto announces comedy show at Coronado in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford!. “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Tickets go on sale at...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road. FINAL SCORES. #10 Hononegah...
ROCKTON, IL

