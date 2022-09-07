Read full article on original website
WIFR
Earth Effects exhibit opens at Freeport Art Museum
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating arts of work to open minds to issues surrounding the environment. A new art exhibit opened in Freeport on Saturday. The Freeport Art Museum opened its doors to the Earth Effects exhibit. It features new work by members of the Momentum Art Guild, a regional organization based in the Pretzel City. More than 30 artists have their work displayed at the art museum. Earth Effects ties together issues like global warming and climate change in a unique and creative way to bring green initiatives to the viewers’ attention.
WIFR
Kites fly high at annual Up in the Air event in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather conditions were perfect for the ninth annual “Up in the Air” event at Prairie Fields Sports Park in Belvidere Saturday. The event showcases kites of all sorts with professionals bringing some or attendees bringing their own. Organizers say it was great to host this again, especially at this time of the year as we transition to fall and gradually colder weather.
WIFR
Tamale Fest back again for it’s 6th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s tamale fest, located off East State St. is back for it’s sixth year. The pandemic put a pause on the fest but it’s back with more people, food and activities for the community members to partake in. Manuel Salgado is the mind...
rockrivercurrent.com
Cycling, tamales, Oktoberfest, bubbles and more … here are 8 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Looking for something to do in the Rockford area this weekend?. There’s plenty of fun to go around, from a competition to determine the region’s best tamales to an early Oktoberfest celebration and a festival that surely won’t burst your bubble. Here are eight...
WIFR
Local sports card shop thriving as collecting hobby makes a comeback
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Northside Collectibles opened in Loves Park in November 2020 and is a local hotspot for all kinds of sports cards, especially after the pandemic significantly drove up demand for sports cards. “For us, it wasn’t a bad time because we’re online sales. A lot of...
WIFR
Rochelle airport hosts first planes, trains & automobiles event
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new annual event in Rochelle combines various modes of transportation and the city to raise money for the Rochelle Area Community Foundation. The first planes, trains, and automobiles event at the Rochelle Municipal Airport features models from previous decades that helped put the city on the map. The Hamilton Collection also had an exhibit with their unique vehicles, and raced some of the cars from their $20M collection.
rockrivercurrent.com
New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
WIFR
Plenty of Sunshine to begin the Weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny today with highs in the low 80′s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs back in the low 80′s. Rain and some rumbles of thunder on Sunday with highs in the middle 60′s. Scattered showers on Monday with highs in the upper 60′s. Back to the 70′s and dry middle of next week.
WIFR
LOVE Rockford health fair gives back to veterans
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A health fair in downtown Rockford Saturday morning gives a one-stop shop for services any veteran could use that might not otherwise be available to them. LOVE Rockford: A Veterans Health Fair is hosted by Jeremiah Development, which is a collaborative ministry between four local churches....
Illinois Girl’s Cancer Journey Inspires New Fundraising Effort for St. Jude
If you've lived in the Rockford area and listened to Q98.5 for some amount of time, I'm sure you've heard the name Sydney Ives and the Ives family before. For those that haven't, let me just briefly say that Sydney was a beautiful, shining light that brain cancer took from us when she was only 11 years old.
WIFR
Mercyhealth hosts it’s 36th NICU reunion
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea hospital on Riverside has not been able to reunite Newborn Intensive Care Unit “graduates” and it’s nursing staff together for the last two years. That changed Saturday with the hospital brining the tradition back for it’s 36th year.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
WIFR
Becca’s Closet back to ensure stylish school dances for everyone
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the return of the school year comes the return of school dance season, and Becca’s Closet wants to make sure everyone can dance the night away in style. The store is dedicated to making sure everyone has a dress, shoes and accessories they love...
WIFR
Joe Gatto announces comedy show at Coronado in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford!. “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Tickets go on sale at...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road. FINAL SCORES. #10 Hononegah...
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived.
