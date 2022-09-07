Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
Portillo's to host Texas pop-ups ahead of first restaurant opening in state
The Beef Bus is pulling into North Texas ahead of the Chicago chain's first brick-and-mortar location in the Lone Star State.
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
McKinney and Frisco, Texas Among Safest Cities In America
North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America. According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.
Dallas Observer
Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas-Based Topgolf Targets Grand Prairie for New Venue
Topgolf wants to put a new golf venue in Grand Prairie near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district. The Dallas-based company said Thursday that it is working with the city to finalize the plan. It didn’t provide a timetable for construction. Topgolf said the location will create 300 jobs....
A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
Snooze Eatery coming soon to east Frisco
The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.
dmagazine.com
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas
Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
fox4news.com
Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made
DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
