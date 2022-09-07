ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue

Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
McKinney and Frisco, Texas Among Safest Cities In America

North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America. According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano

Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
PLANO, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Based Topgolf Targets Grand Prairie for New Venue

Topgolf wants to put a new golf venue in Grand Prairie near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district. The Dallas-based company said Thursday that it is working with the city to finalize the plan. It didn’t provide a timetable for construction. Topgolf said the location will create 300 jobs....
CBS DFW

A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooze Eatery coming soon to east Frisco

The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas

Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
GARLAND, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.

McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made

DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
DENTON, TX
