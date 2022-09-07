Read full article on original website
KCJJ
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
KCRG.com
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on...
qudach.com
Man damages store, sprays people with extinguisher
WATERLOO — Police person arrested a antheral who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a occurrence extinguisher. John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree transgression mischief, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault. Bond was acceptable astatine $18,000. Authorities allege...
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids murder suspect found incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doctor has ruled a Cedar Rapids man accused of beating a woman to death as incompetent to stand trial. Arthur Flowers, 62, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22 year-old Emily Leonard at Flowers’ home this past April. Flowers initially told police Leonard overdosed but police say she had obvious head injuries and officers found splattered blood in the home and a wooden board with blood on it.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
cbs2iowa.com
Two arrested during traffic stop in Buchanan County for having over $13k in illegal drugs
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A couple has been arrested for having over $13,000 in drugs they were intending to sell, along with driving around with the drugs and their two young children. On Saturday, September 3rd, around 3 am a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a car...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
kwayradio.com
Another Mexican Cartel Arrest
Another Waterloo woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a drug operation involving a Mexican cartel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Karissa Foust has been charged with Money Laundering. She is accused of sending $942 obtained through the sales of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl to a recipient in the Mexican state of Sinaloa in October. Samuel Monroe, Rylee Wenman, Megan Heying, Richard Mohorne, Mark Sayles, and Jordan Aswegan have also been charged as part of the investigation.
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
KCRG.com
Man dead after Jones County ATV Crash
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor from Olin drove his ATV off the road at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County when he hit an obstruction. Minor was declared dead at the scene. Jones County Sheriff helped the Iowa...
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the southwest quadrant of the city Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the Joint Communication Agency received calls about shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of 1st Avenue Southwest. Arriving officers discovered evidence of a shooting, including damage to vehicles and a garage.
KBOE Radio
CEDAR RAPIDS MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES FROM WAPELLO COUNTY RELATED TO INAPPROPRIATE TEXT MESSAGES
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office announced that after an investigation lasting over a month, a 19 year-old Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on charges related to inappropriate text messages sent to a 12 year-old girl. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office reports that in July, the Ottumwa Police Department...
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Brandon Nelson was arrested on the following charges:. 2 counts of Attempted Murder.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
KCRG.com
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
KCRG.com
‘Change still needed’: Group responds to release of officer-involved shooting video
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department released body camera footage of a police-involved on August 30th. In a social media post, Chief Wayne Jerman said dispatch received a call of a domestic disturbance at the HACAP Inn Circle Housing. Jerman said the caller told police that her husband had choked her, punched her in the head, and tried to drown her.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help identifying individuals who reportedly robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4, 2022. If you can help identify them, please call investigators at 319-286-5457.
