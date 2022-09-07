Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford's voice shook with emotion as he introduced footage for his fifth and last Indiana Jones movie. "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you," the 80-year-old actor told the crowd at the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event in Anaheim, Calif.

