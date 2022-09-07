Read full article on original website
Georgie Porgie
3d ago
How about teaching the street department how to correctly patch a hole.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel MavenMansfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council approves of $60K worth of repairs to 1 of 13 water wells
ASHLAND — One of Ashland’s 13 water wells needs to be updated, city officials said Tuesday. The city’s water supply comes from wells located outside the city that pump water from underground sources. One of them, well #5 — located near Jerome Fork on the east side of the city — produces 1 million gallons every day.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westinghouse a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council hires company to line sanitary sewer along Morgan Ave to prevent sinkhole
ASHLAND — Residents on Morgan Avenue will have to refrain from flushing for a couple hours in the near future, as crews prepare to line 350 feet of sanitary sewer meant to prevent a sinkhole from developing. Ashland City Council on Tuesday hired a company to line the section...
ashlandsource.com
Older adults need to be aware and prevent falls
ASHLAND -- Recognized at the national level, Fall Prevention Awareness Week 2022 is Sept. 18 to 24, with Fall Prevention Awareness Day being the first day of fall, Sept. 22. The Older Adult Behavioral Health Coalition of Ashland County encourages the community to embrace this year’s theme: Strengthening community connections in falls prevention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue
MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11
BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
ashlandsource.com
Agreements with property owners & AU needed before vacating Jefferson St.
ASHLAND — The Ashland Board of Revisions and Assessments will not move forward with vacating half of Jefferson Street until Ashland University and affected property owners come to agreements. Rick Ewing, vice president of operations and planning at Ashland University, said the plan is to vacate half of Jefferson...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council agrees to demolitions in Pump House District & Main St.
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved several demolitions on Tuesday that are to take place soon near the downtown area. Bartley and Bolin Inc. was hired to raze two vacant houses along East Third Street for $30,000. Ashland Mayor Matt Miller said the demolitions will begin soon, pending the removal of asbestos in one of the houses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsmaker: Second Annual Recovery Quest
The festival helps support the Quintenn Clark Foundation, Inc, which works to help those who battle addiction and their families.
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: Has Ashland COA's respite care program started?
ASHLAND — A reader recently reached out to Ashland Source to ask us if the Ashland County Council on Aging (COA) had started its respite care program, which was slated to begin in July. Turns out, the program is up and running and so far it has served 13...
ocj.com
Twilight Tour brings community together to support dairy
The sun was just beginning its descent as car after car pulled into a gravel driveway. Local FFA members pointed drivers toward an alfalfa field, a makeshift parking lot for a big event. A tractor with a wagon made its way down rows of cars, picking up the guests. After everyone loaded, the driver took his passengers to the top of a hill overlooking a farm.
jocoreport.com
Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers
CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork trips River Valley in tenacious tussle
Clear Fork could finally catch its breath after a close call against River Valley in a 44-42 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Clear Fork and River Valley fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
Galion Inquirer
Whistle Stop remains a community favorite
GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
ashlandsource.com
Week 4: Find your Ashland-area football score here
ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
The Poultry Site
Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
Comments / 3