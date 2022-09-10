ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

State relaunching program to help low income and minorities buy homes

The state is relaunching the “Opening Doors” homebuyer program. The program sets up eligible homebuyers with a 30-year, fixed interest rate mortgage and a $6,000 down payment. That down payment doesn’t have to be paid back if the purchaser stays in the home for at least five years. Illinois Housing Development Authority spokesperson Andrew Field says it’s aimed at low-income and minority borrowers.
ILLINOIS STATE
46th Annual Cedarhurst Art and Craft Fair set for this weekend

The 46th Annual Cedarhurst Art and Craft Fair is this weekend. Marketing Director Sarah Sledge says the craft fair will open from 4:30 to 9:30 Friday night and ten to five on Saturday and Sunday. “We are excited we have got 90 plus artists going to be here this year....
MOUNT VERNON, IL

