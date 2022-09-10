Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Grand Marshal named for Crossroads Community Hospital Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Parade
The Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. Fall Fest Committee has announced Lisa Damron will be the Grand Marshal for the Crossroads Community Hospital Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Parade. The parade will begin at one Saturday afternoon, October 1st, with a theme that has a double meaning. Festivals Director Angela...
southernillinoisnow.com
Oregon facing extreme fire danger this weekend as several blazes burn
(NEW YORK) — Most of Oregon is in extreme fire danger, as several fires are already burning, evacuations have been ordered in several regions and power has been shut off to thousands of customers due to the high fire risk. The largest active fire in the state is the...
southernillinoisnow.com
State relaunching program to help low income and minorities buy homes
The state is relaunching the “Opening Doors” homebuyer program. The program sets up eligible homebuyers with a 30-year, fixed interest rate mortgage and a $6,000 down payment. That down payment doesn’t have to be paid back if the purchaser stays in the home for at least five years. Illinois Housing Development Authority spokesperson Andrew Field says it’s aimed at low-income and minority borrowers.
southernillinoisnow.com
46th Annual Cedarhurst Art and Craft Fair set for this weekend
The 46th Annual Cedarhurst Art and Craft Fair is this weekend. Marketing Director Sarah Sledge says the craft fair will open from 4:30 to 9:30 Friday night and ten to five on Saturday and Sunday. “We are excited we have got 90 plus artists going to be here this year....
Comments / 0