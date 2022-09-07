Read full article on original website
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Holy Cow! Chick-fil-A Announces Next Capital Region Location
It’s hard to imagine any other fast-food restaurant causing so much buzz. The fanatical hope surrounding this chain’s advance into the Capital Region has led to years of rumors, hoaxes, and false alarms. When the chicken giant announced its new location in Clifton Park, fans were overjoyed. Now...
Capital Region ceremonies planned to mark 9/11
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There are a number of events around the Capital Region to commemorate the day. Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony at Riverlink Park. Watervliet, 10 a.m. – Ceremony at the Watervliet Elks Lodge at Fourth Avenue...
The CannaBus, serving up THC-infused drinks around the Capital Region
A Thursday night event at the historic Malta Drive-In Theatre had an interesting choice for a showing: "Trailer Park Boys." The event definitely wasn't for everyone, as this was for those 21 years or older who like to consume marijuana.
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Hudson Valley
Two top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York State for the Sept. 7 evening Take 5 drawing, one of which was in the Hudson Valley.
Rides, vendors headline North Greenbush Town Fair
The North Greenbush Town Park will come alive this weekend, Sept. 9-11, for the annual Town Fair.
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
Where To Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of Upstate New York State
Looking for some fresh Apple Cider across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley? There are quite a few places to choose from within 100 miles of the Utica and Rome area. New York State has a handy map to find a sweet (unfermented) cider, hard cider and apple spirits makers near you. That goes for anywhere in New York State too.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
Take a Look! The First NY Thruway Rest Area is Completed & Open
There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although the first rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. The Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany is beautiful with a Popeye's and Starbucks inside. It boasts a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State
We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner. Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Poliovirus detected in New York State
Local pediatricians are responding to Governor Hochul’s decision to declare a state of emergency in response to the recent detection of polio in four New York counties and in New York City. The virus has been detected in sewage samples taken from Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and now Nassau counties.
