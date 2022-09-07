Read full article on original website
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia takes No. 1 from Alabama as upsets shake up college football rankings
The college football rankings are set for a major shake up when the AP Top 25 is updated Sunday as the voters have to react to numerous massive upsets that happened (as well as other upsets that almost happened) during a wild Week 2. Three top 10 teams lost on the same day (two of them to Sun Belt opponents) but it was a near-upset in Austin, Texas, that could lead to the most headline-worthy change in the rankings.
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
WATCH: Nick Saban scolds Alabama players for flashing 'Horns Down' gesture after comeback win over Texas
No. 1 Alabama escaped with a win over Texas on the road Saturday, but it was much closer than many anticipated. In the immediate aftermath of the game, some Alabama players were throwing up the "horns down" gesture, and coach Nick Saban was having none of it. With just 10...
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
Watch Oklahoma vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Oklahoma 11-2; Kent State 7-7 The Kent State Golden Flashes are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The night started off rough for the Golden Flashes last week, and...
Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Michigan Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Hawaii will be seeking to avenge the 63-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 3 of 2016.
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Animal rights activists run on field, disrupt Bills vs. Rams NFL season opener
The 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills. Aside from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two women that made their way onto the playing field also made a lasting impression. A pair of animal rights protestors ended...
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online
The Iowa vs. Iowa State game is one of the rivalries that makes college football what it is. College football isn't about content production, ad revenues and landmark television deals; college football is about the mutual hatred that one group of people has for another group with only a thin veneer of respect beneath it. It's about smiling at your neighbor when you see them at the grocery store on Monday and cursing their name when you see them that one Saturday in the fall.
Arizona vs. Mississippi State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Mississippi State 1-0; Arizona 1-0 Last Season Records: Arizona 1-11; Mississippi State 7-6 The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,020 yards last week.
WATCH: Holy Cross converts insane Hail Mary to pull off stunning victory over Buffalo on final play
With multiple top-10 teams losing to unranked Group of Five opponents on Saturday, Holy Cross' dramatic upset of Buffalo may have flown under the radar. It was certainly the most exciting finish in Week 2 thus far as the Crusaders broke the hearts of the Bulls with a game-winning Hail Mary.
Now 0-3, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman must dig himself out of the worst start in program history
If there's been a theme through the first two weeks of Notre Dame's 2022 season, it's that its offense has struggled mightily. And first-year coach Marcus Freeman is paying dearly for it. A stunning 26-21 upset loss at home to Marshall puts the Fighting Irish at 0-2 on the season and Freeman at 0-3 to start his career in South Bend, Indiana.
