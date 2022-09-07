ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

New Trail releases new IPA in support of native trees

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — New Trail Brewing Co. is presenting a new year-round IPA that represents the outdoors and conservation efforts.

The Replenish West Coast IPA will help to replenish native tree populations. For every case sold, the earnings will go directly to planting new trees that will clean the air and water for future generations of people and wildlife.

New Trail is sending $1 for every Replenish IPA case sold and $5 for every Replenish IPA keg sold to select non-profits that support the environment.

New Trail’s longtime nonprofit partner, The Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation, has targeted the needs of different native species in different areas around the state. Team members are planting trees in conjunction with state parks and forests staff and volunteers.

Donations from Replenish IPA are not capped. New Trail will continue to send funds as long as this new year-round IPA is produced. Replenish IPA cans have a QR Code on the side which will link to an online page documenting donation progress.

The brew will taste like sticky pine & deep citrus, according to New Trail.

A Replenish Launch Party will kick off on September 17 at the Tasting Room. Replenish will be on tap. Pine tree saplings will be available free of charge for those who wish to personally plant along with the project.

Keep an eye out for Replenish parties at bars and restaurants across PA. New Trail will plant a tree for every pint drank at those Replenish takeovers. More info will be available on Facebook & Instagram @newtrailbrewing when events are announced.

Replenish cans are shipping to retailers across PA in the last week of September. Available now in 16 oz 4-packs, and soon, as part of The Hoppy Variety, in 12 oz 12-packs.

