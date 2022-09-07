ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
clarksvillenow.com

Sarah Elizabeth Skelton Watkins

Sarah Elizabeth (Skelton) Watkins, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN after a long battle with heart disease. Her final days were spent surrounded by family that she had touched in a special way throughout her memorable life. Sarah was born in Chicago,...
clarksvillenow.com

Lone Nicks, Jr.

Lone Nicks, Jr., age 90, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Grays Chapel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mike Proctor and Rev. Ken Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com

Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
Austin Peay
clarksvillenow.com

Daniel Joseph Nutz

Daniel Joseph Nutz, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on March 18, 1957 in Uniontown, PA to the late Daniel and Mary Faris Nutz. Daniel retired after several years of working as an Electrician for Two Rivers Electric Company. He attended Grace Church of the Nazarene.
clarksvillenow.com

West Creek football defeats Kenwood High in Battle of the Mill

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenwood High football hosted West Creek on Friday, Sept. 9 as the two sides met for the Battle of the Mill. The final score ended up being 28-20 with the Coyotes securing the road victory against the Knights. Each team entered the contest with an overall record of 1-2, but it was West Creek who managed to move back to .500 on the season.
clarksvillenow.com

RULES: Riverfest Titans Ticket Giveaway

RULES: Beginning Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, through 11PM, Sunday, September 18th, 2022, readers will have a chance to win two tickets to the Jaguars vs. Titans football game at Nissan Stadium – 1 Titans Way – Nashville, TN 37213 retail value $120/pair, December 11, 2022, at 12PM. The Titans Ticket Giveaway open to those who hold a valid article of state identification and are 18 years of age or older and those 18 or older with a valid Military I.D.
clarksvillenow.com

BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
clarksvillenow.com

Days after 9/11 brought despair, silence, moments of hope for our children | COMMENTARY

Contributed commentary on the aftermath of 9/11 by Chris Sherron:. I’ve always lived in Clarksville. Like anyone else, I’ve moved around a few times. Still, I decided long ago that this city will always be my home, whether I reside on Memorial Drive, Bentree Court, or several other locations. It’s a good town to grow up in, and I’m happy my kids made the same choice.
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police seek public’s help locating 15-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Angelina Batista, who has run away from home. She was last seen on Sept. 5 around 11:40 p.m. leaving her residence on Needmore Road. Angelina was wearing a gray Adidas shirt with a white logo, black shorts and black crocks.
