CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenwood High football hosted West Creek on Friday, Sept. 9 as the two sides met for the Battle of the Mill. The final score ended up being 28-20 with the Coyotes securing the road victory against the Knights. Each team entered the contest with an overall record of 1-2, but it was West Creek who managed to move back to .500 on the season.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO