Jackson, MS

NBC News

Federal watchdog is probing Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, an agency spokesperson told NBC News. “The EPA OIG is keenly interested and concerned about...
JACKSON, MS
fox29.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Bennie Thompson
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Raw water pump expected to arrive at O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced more improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Friday, September 9. They said the plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure is expected to be stable throughout city.  Water production is continuing to improve. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to get raw water pump back in service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders announced that crews are working to get a raw water pump back in service at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, September 10. Repaired raw water pump #4 arrived at the plant. It was placed back on the pump platform by crane. Now, crews will work […]
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Commentary: Water blame game can't shroud the truth

One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippians react to state's only burn center closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
JACKSON, MS

