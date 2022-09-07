Read full article on original website
Federal watchdog is probing Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, an agency spokesperson told NBC News. “The EPA OIG is keenly interested and concerned about...
WLBT
City Council decision could mean $70 million for Jackson’s water, sewer needs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent decision by the Jackson City Council could translate into as much as $70 million for the city’s beleaguered water and sewer systems. Thursday, the council voted to spend all remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on water and sewer. The motion, which was...
WLBT
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal employees...
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
WAPT
Feds meet with governor, mayor to get everyone on same page to fix Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson Wednesday touring the city's water treatment plant and meeting with state, local and Congressional leaders. Regan was not only taking a closer look at the city's water crisis, but seemingly trying to make sure the state and city are on the same page in making repairs.
WAPT
Jackson water pressure consistently stable, leading state to phase out non-potable water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. — Improvements are still being made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant over the weekend. Jackson's water pressure has remained steady, leading state officials to discontinue the distribution of water that can be used for flushing toilets, washing clothes and cleaning. "Residents in Jackson and Byram have...
Q&A: How White Flight and Environmental Injustice Led to the Jackson, Mississippi Water Crisis
Mississippi has found itself in a dire position, after a flood left the state’s capital city, Jackson, without water to drink or fight fires. Residents, who had actually been under a boil-water advisory since mid-July, were reminded to keep their mouths closed during showers—if they were lucky enough to even have water pressure.
Mississippi Gov. And Jackson Mayor Bicker Over Water Crisis, City Still Under Boil Water Notice
State and city officials continue to point the finger at each other as residents in Jackson still struggle to get access to clean water. The post Mississippi Gov. And Jackson Mayor Bicker Over Water Crisis, City Still Under Boil Water Notice appeared first on NewsOne.
WLOX
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson, claiming the state had, “never received a real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday in the city’s defense. In his...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
WATCH: Jackson, Mississippi Resident Reveals State of Tap Water in Horrifying Sink Footage
Residents in Jackson, Mississippi are still living without clean drinking water months after flooding caused a citywide outage. And though water pressure has been restored, a viral Twitter post proves the crisis is far from over. At a Glance. A social media post is making headlines after showcasing the dire...
Raw water pump expected to arrive at O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced more improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Friday, September 9. They said the plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure is expected to be stable throughout city. Water production is continuing to improve. […]
WAPT
All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant
JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
Crews work to get raw water pump back in service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders announced that crews are working to get a raw water pump back in service at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, September 10. Repaired raw water pump #4 arrived at the plant. It was placed back on the pump platform by crane. Now, crews will work […]
WLOX
A closer look at Jackson's water crisis Empower Mississippi's Russ Latino
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
Washington Examiner
Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
Mississippi Link
Commentary: Water blame game can’t shroud the truth
One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
WLBT
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
WAPT
Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
