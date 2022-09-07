Breeze to Inaugurate 8 Las Vegas Routes in 8 Weeks

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare, high flex airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding eight new routes to Las Vegas (LAS) in the next month – and putting the destination on sale from 11 cities, with fares starting from just $29* one way.

Breeze is now selling flights to Las Vegas from 11 cities across the U.S.:

Richmond, VA (Thurs and Sun, on sale from $99* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14);

Syracuse, NY (Fri and Mon, on sale from $110** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);

Fort Myers, FL (Wed and Sat, on sale from $124** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);

Hartford, CT (Wed and Sat, nonstop starts September 7, on sale from $69* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14);

Jacksonville, FL (Thurs and Sun, route starts September 8, on sale from $122*** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);

New York/Westchester (Thurs and Sun, route starts September 8, on sale from $99**** one way for travel from September 20 through October 2);

Huntsville, AL (Fri and Mon, route starts September 9, on sale from $99* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14);

Norfolk, VA (Fri and Mon, route starts September 9, on sale from $145*** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);

Akron-Canton, OH (Thurs and Sun, route starts October 6, on sale from $159*** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT (Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, route starts October 6, on sale from $29* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14); and

Charleston, SC (Thurs and Sun, nonstop route starts November 3, on sale from $99* one way for travel from November 3 through February 14).

“We’re betting our Guests are going to love all this new service to Las Vegas,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze’s President. “With our affordable nonstop flights from so many cities, now more people than ever can take a long weekend and visit the Entertainment Capital of the World!”

“The investment Breeze is making in Las Vegas speaks to the enduring allure of this destination,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. “With these and other coming new routes, Breeze has identified several unserved LAS markets and will soon make it even easier for travelers from across the country to fly to Las Vegas.”

Breeze will operate all Las Vegas new routes with its fleet of Airbus A220s. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, that will be delivered one per month over the next six years, with options for 40 more.

When flying on the A220 aircraft, Guests may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest.’

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 85 nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

