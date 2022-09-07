ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Breeze to Inaugurate 8 Las Vegas Routes in 8 Weeks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXiZO_0hldR88600

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare, high flex airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding eight new routes to Las Vegas (LAS) in the next month – and putting the destination on sale from 11 cities, with fares starting from just $29* one way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005975/en/

Las Vegas showgirls welcome Breeze Airways’ new routes to town. (Photo: Business Wire)

Breeze is now selling flights to Las Vegas from 11 cities across the U.S.:

  • Richmond, VA (Thurs and Sun, on sale from $99* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14);
  • Syracuse, NY (Fri and Mon, on sale from $110** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);
  • Fort Myers, FL (Wed and Sat, on sale from $124** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);
  • Hartford, CT (Wed and Sat, nonstop starts September 7, on sale from $69* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14);
  • Jacksonville, FL (Thurs and Sun, route starts September 8, on sale from $122*** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);
  • New York/Westchester (Thurs and Sun, route starts September 8, on sale from $99**** one way for travel from September 20 through October 2);
  • Huntsville, AL (Fri and Mon, route starts September 9, on sale from $99* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14);
  • Norfolk, VA (Fri and Mon, route starts September 9, on sale from $145*** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);
  • Akron-Canton, OH (Thurs and Sun, route starts October 6, on sale from $159*** one way for travel from November 1 through February 14);
  • Provo-Salt Lake City, UT (Thurs, Fri, Sun and Mon, route starts October 6, on sale from $29* one way for travel from October 26 through February 14); and
  • Charleston, SC (Thurs and Sun, nonstop route starts November 3, on sale from $99* one way for travel from November 3 through February 14).

“We’re betting our Guests are going to love all this new service to Las Vegas,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze’s President. “With our affordable nonstop flights from so many cities, now more people than ever can take a long weekend and visit the Entertainment Capital of the World!”

“The investment Breeze is making in Las Vegas speaks to the enduring allure of this destination,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. “With these and other coming new routes, Breeze has identified several unserved LAS markets and will soon make it even easier for travelers from across the country to fly to Las Vegas.”

Breeze will operate all Las Vegas new routes with its fleet of Airbus A220s. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, that will be delivered one per month over the next six years, with options for 40 more.

When flying on the A220 aircraft, Guests may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest.’

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

*Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Supply is limited and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by September 13, 2022 (11:59 pm ET). Promotion is only valid for travel from October 26, 2022 through February 14, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Fares valid on flights to LAS only on Sat/Sun/Mon/Wed. Fares valid from LAS only on Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat. Black-out dates include Nov 16-29 and Dec 15-Jan 3. Other restrictions may apply.

** Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Supply is limited and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by September 13, 2022 (11:59 pm ET). Promotion is only valid for travel from November 1, 2022 through February 14, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Fares valid on SYR-LAS flights on Mon only, and LAS-SYR flights on Fri only. Fares valid on RSW-LAS on Sat only, and LAS-RSW flights on Wed only. Black-out dates include Nov 16-29 and Dec 15-Jan 3. Other restrictions may apply.

*** Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Supply is limited and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by September 10, 2022 (11:59 pm ET). Promotion is only valid for travel from November 1, 2022 through February 14, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Fares valid on CAK-LAS and JAX-LAS flights on Sunday only, and LAS-CAK and LAS-JAX flights on Thurs. Fares valid on LAS-ORF flights on Mon only, and ORF-LAS on Fri only. Black-out dates include Nov 16-29 and Dec 15-Jan 3. Other restrictions may apply.

**** Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Supply is limited and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by September 13, 2022 (11:59 pm ET). Promotion is only valid for travel from September 20 through October 2, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Fares valid on flights to LAS only on Sun. Fares valid from LAS only on Thurs. Other restrictions may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 85 nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005975/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Gareth Edmondson-Jones

Breeze Airways

917 399-9355

Gareth.EdmondsonJones@FlyBreeze.com

KEYWORD: VIRGINIA OHIO ALABAMA NEW YORK FLORIDA NEVADA CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL AIR OTHER RETAIL TRANSPORT TRANSPORTATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Breeze Airways

PUB: 09/07/2022 11:59 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 12:00 PM

Comments / 1

Related
luxury-houses.net

Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million

The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
TONOPAH, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Neeleman
cdcgamingreports.com

Tony Yousfi joins The Venetian Resort as chief sales officer

Stealing a march on rival Fontainebleau, The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas has plucked away its vice president of sales, catering and conference services. Industry veteran Tony Yousfi is joining the Venetian brain trust as chief sales officer. Prior to Fontainebleau, Yousfi served with Carver Road Hospitality as chief growth officer and at MGM Resorts International, where he specialized in catering and in weddings. He has been in the industry for 18 years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition

Leverage helps you make a better deal. If you, for example, have two job offers, in many cases you can use the one you don't really want as much to get a better deal from the other. The problem is that if the job you prefer doesn't want you enough to match the other offer, or at least raise their initial offer, you end up having to take the job you like less.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas

John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Leisure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Breeze Airways#Ct#Fl Lrb Thurs
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional New Custom Home with Unobstructed Vegas Strip and Mountain Views in Henderson Hits The Market for $7.68 Million

The Home in Henderson, a brand new construction features an open floor plan with modern finishes boasting unobstructed Vegas Strip and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 2281 Laughing Water Way, Henderson, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Georgeta Malanca (Phone: 702-467-2615) at Titon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
travelswithelle.com

9 Best Pools In Las Vegas For Families

Some people judge Las Vegas as a place where adults party and make no place for children or families. Luckily, this is not true, and families are more than welcome!. If you’re planning a family trip to Las Vegas, especially in the spring/summer months when the sun is out and about, you’re probably looking to spend some time in the water. Since many hotels come with their own pools, you’re going to want to consider pool amenities when choosing a hotel to book.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill

WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy