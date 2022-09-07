IFM Rebrands to Stellar to Revolutionize the Maintenance Experience for 110M+ Renters in the United States

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

IFM Restoration, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, has announced a rebrand to Stellar. In doing so, it will continue to further its mission to bring a stellar maintenance experience to residents, contractors, owners, and property managers. At the heart of the Stellar rebrand is the company’s commitment to deliver a superior experience, and the cosmic scale of the opportunity to deliver hassle-free maintenance to stakeholders across the property lifecycle.

The new branding is rooted in the company’s history, technology, and people—the three pillars that have propelled the company to its position today. As the company continues to revolutionize single-family home maintenance, building a brand with heart and integrity in tandem is essential to deliver a best-in-class, seamless experience for clients.

“We are relentless about Stellar’s mission to make the maintenance experience hassle-free and done right,” says Dustin Marx, founder and CEO of Stellar. “We started this revolution six years ago because we understood and wanted to solve the challenges that residents, property managers and contractors collectively face. We experienced the pain of each party firsthand and knew software could change everything.”

Founded in 2016 by Dustin Marx, in Stellar’s managed marketplace, property managers connect their residents to skilled contractors through an intuitive technology interface that is fast and reliable. The experience delights residents and enables property managers to develop reputations of providing best-in-class maintenance at scale. It’s a win, win for all parties involved. Six years later, what started as an idea to help quality contractors find work has grown into a business that serves 10 of the 11 largest SFR operators across 150,000+ properties, has created work for 8,000+ contractors, and has resolved 200,000+ issues for residents and property managers alike.

“The team at Stellar is driven by our purpose to positively impact the lives of others by delivering integrity first maintenance,” said Marx. “Combined with our steadfast determination and innovation, we are on a continued trajectory to build world-class software to power one of the SFR market’s top managed maintenance marketplaces.”

The new brand will roll out nationwide in the coming weeks and includes a modernized visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning.

About Stellar

Founded in 2016, Stellar is a technology-driven marketplace that enables property managers and contractors to successfully resolve home maintenance issues, giving residents peace of mind. The company serves 10 of the 11 largest SFR operators across 150,000+ properties, has created work for 8,000+ contractors, and has resolved 200,000+ issues for residents and property managers alike. Stellar uses technology to make the maintenance experience seamless, simple, and scalable. Work is completed with integrity and heart, and quality is guaranteed. Learn more at mystellar.com.

