Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

During week 2, the New York Jets will not have their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns will have their home opener in week 2 when the New York Jets visit on Sept. 18. Though, unfortunately, the Jets will be without their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to the media on Wednesday morning that the second-year quarterback would not return until at least week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his place will be Joe Flacco, a player the Browns organization is plenty familiar with from his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco is getting each of the four starts in place of Wilson.

The Jets hope for Wilson to be their franchise guy after taking him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. An injury suffered in the preseason looks to be just a minor setback.

