ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbEpo_0hldQzLn00

During week 2, the New York Jets will not have their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns will have their home opener in week 2 when the New York Jets visit on Sept. 18. Though, unfortunately, the Jets will be without their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to the media on Wednesday morning that the second-year quarterback would not return until at least week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his place will be Joe Flacco, a player the Browns organization is plenty familiar with from his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco is getting each of the four starts in place of Wilson.

The Jets hope for Wilson to be their franchise guy after taking him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. An injury suffered in the preseason looks to be just a minor setback.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

Browns Rookie Progress Report

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

All-Pro G Quenton Nelson, Colts sign extension before opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension late Saturday, keeping a captain and one of their top players off the free-agent market. The team did not release terms of the deal, though ESPN reported it was for four years with an average annual payout of $20 million, $60 million guaranteed. Both would be record numbers for a guard. Nelson has played at the highest level from the moment Indianapolis selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2018 from Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-Pro each of his first three seasons and received second-team honors last season when he missed four games with injuries. He’s also been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The New York Jets#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest
247Sports

Mike Priefer Has Lost The Cleveland Browns 53 Yards On Kickoff Returns Since 2020

Not often in the NFL are teams given free yards but the way the NFL has its rules, if you take a touchback in the endzone on a kickoff then you can move the ball to the 25-yard line and start the drive from there. To me, this seems like a no-brainer but despite this teams are still running the ball out of the endzone. So after the 2018 season, I set out to look into this and find out the facts to see if coaches knew better or if the results show positive returns. I wrote a piece for Football Outsiders and looked at every single return out of the endzone during the 2018 season, in total there were 251 instances. On average a return went for 24.1-yards which means they are losing 0.9 free yards each time. In terms of touchdowns, only one was scored in 2018 by Jakeem Grant but we saw three turnovers, showing the risky nature of not taking the touchback isn't balanced by extra points.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game

The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy