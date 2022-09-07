ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana's Cam Jones: 'I Was Not Coming Out of That Game'

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xUWp_0hldQe3m00

During the first episode of the ''Hoosier Roundtable'' podcast on HoosiersNow.com, we sat down and talked at length with Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner to break down the Hoosiers' 23-20 win over Illinois. Here's the entire 33-minute podcast.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Last year when Indiana struggled through injuries and went winless throughout the Big Ten season, linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner vowed that the troubles wouldn't happen again.

That's why last Friday night's season opener against Illinois at Memorial Stadium was so important to the two captains. They knew how imperative it was to get the 2022 season off to a good start.

Jones, Indiana's starting linebacker and the heart and soul of the Hoosiers' defense, tweaked an ankle early in the game, but he wasn't about to let that slow him down. He was playing through any pain, no matter what.

"I was not coming out of that game,'' Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixFp8_0hldQe3m00
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) celebrates after the Hoosiers knocked off Illinois 23-20 on Friday night in Bloomington, Ind. (USA TODAY Sports)

Jones and Barner were the two guests on the first episode of the ''Hoosier Roundtable'' and both of the talked at length about the win over Illinois, and the big roles they both played in the win.

Here are the highlights of what they said. You can watch the entire 33-minute podcast below.

Indiana tight end AJ Barner

— on the Hoosiers' final game-winning drive

“With our offense, it’s kind of what we do. The situation might have been different and there was a little more pressure, but that’s how we play all the time, at that 2-minute pace. We work on that, and we’re comfortable with it.''

— on practicing 2-minute drills

“Coach Allen never scripts that in practice either, and a lot of times the coordinators don’t know when it’s coming. So we work on that a lot.''

— on Connor Bazelak’s composure

“I fell like that’s just one of the strengths of Connor’s game. He’s just a super composed guy and he’s played a lot of football. We were able to finish that game on a high note.’’

— on getting back on the field after a preseason hamstring injury

“It felt really good to play a game. I was worried about being myself on Week 1, but it felt good to be back out there and I was happy with the end result. People don’t really realize how early you have to go in to get treatment and do extra recovery sessions. It’s really nagging to get healthy, but the trainers put a lot of work into it to help me be ready.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wf8bj_0hldQe3m00
HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew and Indiana tight end AJ Barner talk about the Hoosiers' win over Illinois last Friday.

Cam Jones, Indiana linebacker

— on tackling well and making stops early

“All throughout practice, we work on tackling circuits and getting off blocks. We knew we had to win first and second down against them. We made some key adjustments during the game to trust each other and make the plays we made.’’

— on new coaches at Indiana

“We have nine different coaches and 35 new players, and we did a great job of handling all in the in-game adjustments and communicate so well during the game. That’s big-time, just having coaches draw things up for us and keep us composed.''

— on his ankle injury

‘’I just knew I was getting back up and finishing. I was not coming out of that game. There was so much that went into it from January on, and I wanted to be out there for my teammates. This game was too important.’’

— on celebrating with Coach Allen

“Coach Allen is a linebackers coach at heart. There’s a standard that we have to uphold, and Coach Allen demands that every day. It was great to see how excited and fired up he was, because we haven’t had a chance to experience that for a while. ‘’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuHvb_0hldQe3m00
HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew and Indiana linebacker Cam Jones talk about the Hoosiers' win over Illinois last Friday.

Watch the entire 'Hoosier Roundtable' podcast

Hoosier Round Table — Episode 1 (; 33:16)

Related stories on Indiana football

  • BEAU ROBBINS' PATIENCE PAYS OFF: Indiana defensive end Beau Robbins was forced to be patient during his first three years as a Hoosier, but after steady commitment in the weight room, to his diet and on the practice field, he came through with a crucial sack on Illinois' final drive to help Indiana start the 2022 season with a 23-20 win. CLICK HERE
  • FROM JUNIOR COLLEGE TO THE BIG TEN: After transferring from Trinity Valley Community College to Indiana this offseason, Cam Camper made an immediate impact for the Hoosiers on Friday night, posting 11 receptions for 156 yards in the 23-20 win over Illinois. CLICK HERE
  • BEDFORD OUT FOR YEAR WITH TORN ACL: Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Monday that senior starting right tackle Matthew Bedford will miss the remainder of the 2022 Indiana football season with a torn ACL. West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna will start next week. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT TOM ALLEN SAID AFTER INDIANA'S WIN OVER ILLINOIS Indiana defeated Illinois 23-20 on Friday night in the Hoosiers' season and home opener at Memorial Stadium. Here's what Tom Allen said after the game in a press conference. CLICK HERE
  • PHOTO GALLERY: Take a peek at 30 photos from Indiana's season opener win over Illinois, the Hoosiers' first Big Ten victory in two seasons! Relive the magic inside Memorial Stadium under the Friday night lights. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month

They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Hear It Again: Jasper Football vs. Evansville Bosse

Jasper - The Wildcats travel to Enlow Field to take on the Evansville Bosse Bulldogs. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call. The following aired live 9/9/2022 on WITZ 104.7 FM and online at www.witzamfm.com.
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#West Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Hoosier Roundtable
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday. Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case: two counts of rape, a count of sexual battery, and a count of criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Illinois, resident, was being held in the Will County jail in Joliet, Illinois, awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here

Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy