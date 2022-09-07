Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Locket containing ashes discovered at Norman church playground
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A child playing at a Norman church playground came across a locket left on the ground. The girl's mother, Storm Perry, took a look and found that it contained the ashes of somebody's loved one. Now, she's trying to find the owner. The locket reads,...
One OKC attorney’s perspective on working pro bono
The clear signposts of her religious faith pointed directly to helping people who might need it.
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
KOCO
Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
KOCO
Finishing Eliza's Run: Oklahomans honor Memphis teacher abducted, killed during morning run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Runners from Oklahoma City and across the country are honoring the Memphis teacher, mother and runner abducted one week ago by finishing her run. Eliza Fletcher, whose body was found Monday, was abducted while on a morning run. Around 4 a.m. Friday, runners gathered to start...
okcfox.com
New Bocce ball court opens at Scissortail Park, lower park to open this month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bocce ball fans are in luck as two new Bocce ball courts opened Saturday at Scissortail Park. The lower park will open on Friday, September 23, offering a number of new activities and officially completing the construction of Scissortail Park. Bocce ball is also known...
Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State
Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out. Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
okcfox.com
Bomb squad responds to Bethany business, finds 3 empty boxes and 1 filled with old clothes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office had a "strange one" on Friday. The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a business on NW 23rd in Bethany around 1 a.m. after four boxes were found taped together with wires showing. The boxes appeared to be intentionally...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Sumatran Tiger Twins will go on public view September 9
Beginning Friday, September 9, the OKC Zoo's Cat Forest Habitat will showcase the new Sumatran tiger twins.
Police officer gets rid of surprise houseguest at Stillwater Airbnb
STILLWATER, Okla. — A guest staying at a Stillwater Airbnb got quite the wake up call when they went to make breakfast this week. The guest came face-to face with a python, the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook. Stillwater Police Sgt. Cluck responded to the snake call on...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
okcfox.com
'We're not failing': Minco superintendent fires back against criticism of public education
MINCO, Okla. (KOKH) — As some Oklahoma schools continue to face political backlash, one superintendent wants to make sure his district isn't next. Kevin Sims is trying to convince folks online that Minco Public Schools isn't failing. Fox 25 sat down with Sims to learn what went into his...
okcfox.com
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
