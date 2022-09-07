Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Daily dogs is discriminating against Summit’s wonderful cats
Regarding your request for submissions to your Daily Dogs series: it is charming, but aren’t you discriminating against the many Summit County felines?. I’ve submitted a number of photos of my cats, but have never been acknowledged. This minority — or even maybe a majority — needs to...
Summit Daily News
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
VAIL — A number of residents Tuesday, Sept. 6 came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
Summit Daily News
CDOT funding for Silverthorne Exit 205 stalled because of 2020 decision
There are three traffic projects that have been identified as a priority in Summit County, and all of them require money, resources and time that the county can’t faithfully secure. Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the three main problem areas are Exit 203 in Frisco, Exit 205 in...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Summit Daily News
Summit County locals create original fashion built for the outdoors
From handmade jewelry to custom swimsuits, Summit County locals have turned their passion for art and design into viable fashion businesses. Katie Pickens and Nichole Steuart are among the folks in Summit County who have found themselves channeling inspiration from local views into their art and designs. Pickens’ experience in...
Summit Daily News
Lender secured for Dillon’s Uptown 240, but the winter took its toll on the foundation that was already laid
Uptown 240’s new lender came before the Dillon Town Council Tuesday to appease some worries about the project and assure all its path to completion was forming, although some backward steps would have to be taken before construction could continue. “There is a horizon,” Jake Porritt, managing member of...
Enter 'the soul of the Rockies' in this beachy town | Main Street Colorado
At last visit to Grand Lake, we happened upon Bob Scott’s Authentic Indian Jewelry. This was the man’s 51st summer in town, and he was cheery as ever. He answered phone calls with the usual line. “It’s a beautiful day in Grand Lake, Colorado. Don’t you wish you...
Aspen Daily News
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Summit Daily News
A successful Labor Day weekend won’t make up losses from summer, Summit County businesses report
Labor Day weekend brought good numbers for Summit County businesses but not enough to make up for the rest of the summer. This summer, the general consensus among businesses has suggested that the summer of 2021 was unbeatable for sales. “I think the huge contributing factor was that people weren’t...
Summit Daily News
TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event
After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.
Summit Daily News
Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards
Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards. The club won for...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough
Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
Today, one mountain biker owes the other a lifetime of beer. John Crandall is recovering after a freak mountain biking accident in Vail last weekend. “I was doing a run called Radio Flyer,” Crandall said. “Anyone who is familiar knows, there are a lot of close-proximity trees. High speed....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That...
Summit Daily News
Preventing poor outcomes: Early cancer detection is vital, doctors say, but barriers — both financial and mental — often get in the way
Editor’s note: This is our second article in a four-part series titled “Peaks, Valleys of High Country cancer,” which publishes every Friday. Part 1 was published Sept. 2. Kathy Jones says a simple suggestion by a physician’s assistant saved her life. He didn’t think anything was...
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
denverite.com
Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime
Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral: ‘It really inspires people,’ his son says
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defied his age. "He is always the first one to start the dancing," his son said.
