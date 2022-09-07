ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts

VAIL — A number of residents Tuesday, Sept. 6 came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County locals create original fashion built for the outdoors

From handmade jewelry to custom swimsuits, Summit County locals have turned their passion for art and design into viable fashion businesses. Katie Pickens and Nichole Steuart are among the folks in Summit County who have found themselves channeling inspiration from local views into their art and designs. Pickens’ experience in...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth

The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

TEDx Breckenridge announces speakers for annual event

After soliciting participants earlier this year, TEDx Breckenridge has a slate of 12 speakers and three performers for its third annual event. This year’s theme is integrate, and talks vary in topics from river surfing to van life to world-schooling and more. It will be by Summit County Library director Stephanie Ralph and feature local artists like Caitlin Tongish, Stefan Bast and Erika Donaghy, as well as musicians such as Shanaynay and Benjie West.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Rotary Club of Summit County receives district awards

Each year, all Rotary Clubs of District 5450, which comprises 60 clubs and over 2,700 active members from the Front Range into the High Country, hosts an award ceremony. According to a news release, Rotary Club of Summit County won five of the 29 available awards. The club won for...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough

Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime

Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO

