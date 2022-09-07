Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO