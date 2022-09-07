Our View: Gaskin, Green and DiCicco should be applauded for standing on principle regarding raises

Read full article on original website
Our View: A common need to consider with board candidates
Brian Clark’s decision not to run for a third six-year term on the Lowndes County School District Board of Trustees is a loss for the district, especially given the uncertainty surrounding who will take his place as the District 2 board member. Approaching Friday’s 5 p.m. qualifying deadline no candidate for the position has filled with the circuit clerk’s office.
Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline
A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
Open LCSD seat has no candidate as deadline approaches
With a little more than 24 hours until the application deadline, only one person has qualified for one of the two open positions on the Lowndes County School District board. In November, there will be two seats on the LCSD board that will be voted on by residents in Districts 1 and 2, respectively. Terms for the school board are six-year terms.
Our View: What happens when no one runs for school board?
When you think about a community, one of its most important institutions is its school system, which means serving on the school board is one of the most impactful roles anyone can perform. In Mississippi, county school board members are elected positions with staggered terms. This year, there are two...
Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal
This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program
Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
Local nonprofit encourages community to ‘Get Rowdy’ for autism
For many parents, an autism diagnosis for their child can be wracked with uncertainty. What does it mean? What happens next? Where can they go for resources?. This was the scenario that Scott and Whitney Ferguson found themselves in when their 2-year-old son, Myers “Rowdy” Ferguson, was diagnosed in 2018.
Partial to Home: Something different every day
Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies
On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus continues mission to feed local children in need
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus has resumed the Feed to Succeed project for the 2022-2023 academic year. Feed to Succeed provides backpacks of food to children who are dependent on the school system for nutrition and may not be getting enough food to eat at home on the weekends. Last...
City of Starkville building permits: Aug. 31-Sept. 7
■ Not listed; 122 E. Main St.; construction; Bonn Camp. ■ Frank Jones Development LLC; inspection; Thomas Cantrell. ■ Not listed; 102 Cheyenne Drive; construct s/f residence; Lee Carson. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Ask Rufus: A Grand Heritage of Military Aviation
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of Columbus Air Force Base in 1942. It is also the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Air Force as a separate military branch. In 1918 the U.S. Army Air Service opened Payne Field, a pilot training base, near West...
Lifestyles Briefs: Women’s empowerment summit set for Friday, Saturday
The You Are My Sister (YAMS) Women’s Empowerment Summit will be held at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville on Friday and Saturday. “This is our third summit,” said Barbra Jackson Sago, founder of YAMS. “We are coming together for empowerment, encouragement, those types of things.”
Mike Webber
COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Oktibbeha County Marriages and Divorces, August 2022
Adriana M. Sumner-Coffman and Christopher S. Coffman; Aug. 25. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point
My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
Lowndes Funeral Home host condolence book for the Queen of England
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’d like to remember the Queen and let the royal family know you’re thinking of them, you can stop by Lowndes Funeral Home. They’ve laid out a condolence book for people to sign as a sign of respect and acknowledgment of her long life on the throne, just stop by and sign your name.
Errol Malone Jr.
MINOT, N.D. — Errol “Lil Don” Malone Jr., 24, died Aug. 26, 2022,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Malone...
