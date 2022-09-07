ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dionne Harmon Upped To President, Jesse Collins Entertainment

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091B4O_0hldP2lK00

Emmy-winning producer Dionne Harmon has been promoted to President at Jesse Collins Entertainment from her previous role as EVP Content and Strategy at JCE. In the newly created position, Harmon will oversee all aspects of the company’s creative strategy and financial growth. She will report to Collins.

“Over the past decade Dionne has become an invaluable part of the JCE family. Over the past few years, she has helped guide the company through the creation and execution of ground breaking and award winning content, and has taken a lead role in strengthening the company’s strategic alliances that have ensured the company’s growth into the future, said Jesse Collins, CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment .

Harmon most recently won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as co-executive producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar.

She recently served as an executive producer on JCE scripted series Real Husbands of Hollywood and co-executive producer on American Soul. She also has served as executive producer on JCE unscripted series Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mix and Forward: The Future of Black Music , among others. She was the first Black female executive producer of the American Music Awards and served as executive producer and writer on BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards . She also served as executive producer on Becoming a Popstar, Sunday Best, Face to Face with Becky G and Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices , among other credits.

Emmy-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players.

“Over the past decade Dionne has become an invaluable part of the JCE family. Over the past few years, she has helped guide the company through the creation and execution of ground breaking and award winning content, and has taken a lead role in strengthening the company’s strategic alliances that have ensured the company’s growth into the future, said Jesse Collins, CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Harmon also was featured on the 2021 Showtime documentary The Show, a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to put together the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the middle of a pandemic, and starred on two episodes of the 2022 Peacock docuseries Earnin’ it: The NFL’s Forward Progress alongside Mary J Blige, Condoleezza Rice, Lindsay Vonn, Michele Tafoya and others.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside the extraordinarily talented Jesse Collins to scale our business and to further establish JCE as one of the preeminent production companies in the entertainment business,” said Harmon. “I am honored to take on this new role and excited for what we will continue to achieve together in this new phase of growth.”

Harmon is a member of The Paley Media Council and serves as Vice Chair on the board of Minds Matter Southern California.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Crossover’ Co-Showrunner Kim Harrison Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Harrison, executive producer and co-showrunner of The Crossover, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television, the studio behind the upcoming basketball drama series for Disney+. Under the pact, Harrison will develop new projects for 20th TV in addition to her work on The Crossover, which is based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander. She serves as co-showrunner on the series alongside Alexander and Damani Johnson who wrote the pilot script together. “Kim’s an incredibly skilled storyteller and a creative force, who delivers incomparable character work, and who possesses a unique and fresh voice, said Karey Burke, President, 20th...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bejidé Davis Promoted To Granderson Des Rochers Law Firm Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Granderson Des Rochers is growing its upper ranks again. Bejidé Davis has been promoted to partner of the boutique law firm. “Bejidé Davis is one of the most dynamic lawyers I have encountered, from her days at Shearman & Sterling LLP to the formation of our law firm,” senior partner Damien Granderson told Deadline of the Emory University School of Law (J.D.) and Spelman College (B.A.) grad. “She continues to impress me with her ability to add value to each client deal. It is a great honor to welcome her to our Partnership.” Speaking of partnership, fellow senior partner Andre Des Rochers...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Toronto Review: Viola Davis In Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

Gina Prince Bythewood’s period film The Woman King opens with an incredible action sequence with General Nanisca (Viola Davis) of The Agojie army approaching a village of men holding their women hostage. Men are getting sliced, diced and tossed across the screen by these mighty warrior women. After they arrive back in the Dahomey kingdom victorious, the story introduces Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an unmarried young woman deemed worthless because she has no husband. She’s taken to the palace and introduced to Izogie (Lashana Lynch) and Amenza (Shiela Atim), Dahomey’s top soldiers in the King Ghezo Royal guard. Women in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky G
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jesse Collins
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
K. Michelle
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Claire Danes To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Claire Danes has been tapped as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. 2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders Danes is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney running her father’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Sidney’: Toronto Film Festival Review And Interview With Oprah Winfrey And Reginald Hudlin

The great acting legend Sidney Poitier died in January at age 94. He did not live to see the thrilling new documentary on his life and career, Sidney, which had its world premiere Saturday night at the Toronto Film Festival. However, it had its blessing, and that of his family, for a film that has been percolating and in development and then production for five years. And although Poitier himself didn’t get to see the finished work, everyone else will beginning on September 23 when it begins streaming on Apple TV+ and playing in selected theaters. With Oprah Winfrey on board as a...
MOVIES
Deadline

How TriStar Boss Nicole Brown Bet On ‘Woman King’ In Pandemic Shaken Theatrical Marketplace – Toronto

The winds of change with theatrical and streaming coming out of Covid were top of mind this morning at the TIFF panel for Dialogues: Production & Development which included TriStar President Nicole Brown, Knives Out franchise producer Ram Bergman and White Noise producer Uri Singer. It was an interesting dais: All three are involved with adult-skewing awards bait titles this season. Brown, who has been a force about getting the Viola Davis starring, Gina Prince-Bythewood directed Braveheart-like movie The Woman King made, is an exec at a studio which is dedicated to theatrical. Bergman had a pre-pandemic theatrical sleeper hit in Knives Out ($311M), sold the sequels to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp Content#Jce#American Soul#The American Music Awards
Deadline

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set; UK To Have Public Holiday

Buckingham Palace has released details of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, to take place on Monday, September 19. Sunday, September 11 HM The Queen’s coffin will be taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh Tuesday, September 13 The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, will accompany the coffin when it is flown to London and take to Buckingham Palace Wednesday September 14 The Queen’s coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days so that her subjects can file past to pay their respects. In 2002, more than 200,000 people queued up to...
U.K.
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Horror ‘Blood’ From ‘The Machinist’s Brad Anderson; Michelle Monaghan & Skeet Ulrich Star

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has snapped up North American and UK rights to the horror film Blood, from award-wining director Brad Anderson (The Machinist, The Call). While the feature will be released to both theaters and digital platforms, a release date has not yet been disclosed. The film penned by Will Honley follows Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), who moves with her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid....
MOVIES
Deadline

Justice Department Appeals Judge’s Decision To Allow Special Master To Review Material Retrieved At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago — Update

UPDATE, Thursday PM: The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master to review materials that the FBI retrieved at a search last month of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Federal prosecutors also are asking that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon revise part of her order to allow an intelligence community review of classified documents to continue. The Justice Department, in its request, said that Cannon’s order as it stands would “frustrate the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could preclude the government from taking necessary remedial steps in light...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Tucker Carlson Mocks AOC’s Experiences Of Harassment & Misogyny Saying, “I’ve Never Met Anyone Who Hates Women”

“They’re trying to kill me! They hate me! They just don’t like women,” a giggling Tucker Carlson said in a high-pitched tone on Fox & Friends this morning. He was mocking a recent GQ cover interview in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said, among other things, “My experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color.” Ocasio-Cortez also touched upon a number of threats on her life, from a sexual assault to those from January 6 rioters, to those...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Deadline

Stephen Fry Joins Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has booked another high-profile cast addition for Season 3. Stephen Fry (The Sandman, The Dropout) is set for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. as well as fellow new recurring player Tig Notaro and Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role. Fry will play Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters. The third season of series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival – Watch The Video

Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited and anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, just had its world premiere Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled. The Sala Grande audience chanted “Ana, Ana, Ana” at the conclusion of the Netflix movie, which clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Brad Pitt, who was there in his capacity as a producer on the film, also seemed to energize the crowd in the theater. ‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival See both their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech

Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fans Just Wild About Harry: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Imax Advance Fan Screenings Fastest Selling To Date

No, the tabloid headlines about all the behind-the-scenes mishesgoss on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling isn’t hurting ticket sales. The Imax Live Experience advance screening for the Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre movie was the fast-selling for the large format exhibitor to date with 21 Imax locations selling out in 24 hours. And these are paid tickets; not gratis ones. The screening is being held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST and there’s a live-streamed Q&A being beamed in from the NYC premiere with Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas...
MOVIES
Deadline

Prince Charles Pays Tribute To His Mother In First Statement As Monarch

Prince Charles paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first statement as monarch Thursday evening. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the statement read. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan Finds Dutton Ancestors In James Badge Dale, Darren Mann & Marley Shelton As Paramount+ Series Expands Cast

The Dutton family is expanding with the addition of James Badge Dale (Hightown, 24), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Marley Shelton (Never Been Kissed, Rise) to the Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff 1923. Additional newly added cast members include Michelle Randolph (The Resort), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky, Chicago P.D.), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry, V/H/S/99), and Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician). 2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders They join previously announced leads Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren who will portray the Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch, Jacob and Cara, respectively. As well as Sebastian Roché whose casting was exclusively announced by Deadline earlier this month. Character...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Greenlights Japanese Drama Series On Last Remaining Ninjas In Modern Times From ‘Man From Reno’s Dave Boyle

Netflix has greenlit a Japanese drama series about the last ninjas to remain in modern times. Man From Reno director Dave Boyle is behind House of Ninjas, which will air in 2024 and is based on a story by Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murao and Takafumi Imai. The series will tell the story of the Tawara family, the last ninja family that abandoned its roots after an incident took place, who must take on the greatest crisis in Japanese history, threatening to shake the nation to its core. Ninjas have been an area of fascination over the centuries and, as shown in the program, the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets Title; Zach Gilford To Recur In Paramount+ Series

Paramount+’s upcoming Criminal Minds revival now has an official title. Criminal Minds: Evolution, from ABC Signature and CBS Studios, is set to premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+. Zach Gilford also has been tapped to recur in a season-long arc. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In Criminal Minds: Evoluation, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy