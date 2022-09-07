Dionne Harmon Upped To President, Jesse Collins Entertainment

Emmy-winning producer Dionne Harmon has been promoted to President at Jesse Collins Entertainment from her previous role as EVP Content and Strategy at JCE. In the newly created position, Harmon will oversee all aspects of the company’s creative strategy and financial growth. She will report to Collins.

“Over the past decade Dionne has become an invaluable part of the JCE family. Over the past few years, she has helped guide the company through the creation and execution of ground breaking and award winning content, and has taken a lead role in strengthening the company’s strategic alliances that have ensured the company’s growth into the future, said Jesse Collins, CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment .

Harmon most recently won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as co-executive producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar.

She recently served as an executive producer on JCE scripted series Real Husbands of Hollywood and co-executive producer on American Soul. She also has served as executive producer on JCE unscripted series Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mix and Forward: The Future of Black Music , among others. She was the first Black female executive producer of the American Music Awards and served as executive producer and writer on BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards . She also served as executive producer on Becoming a Popstar, Sunday Best, Face to Face with Becky G and Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices , among other credits.

Emmy-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players.

Harmon also was featured on the 2021 Showtime documentary The Show, a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to put together the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the middle of a pandemic, and starred on two episodes of the 2022 Peacock docuseries Earnin’ it: The NFL’s Forward Progress alongside Mary J Blige, Condoleezza Rice, Lindsay Vonn, Michele Tafoya and others.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside the extraordinarily talented Jesse Collins to scale our business and to further establish JCE as one of the preeminent production companies in the entertainment business,” said Harmon. “I am honored to take on this new role and excited for what we will continue to achieve together in this new phase of growth.”

Harmon is a member of The Paley Media Council and serves as Vice Chair on the board of Minds Matter Southern California.