Sand Rock junior high volleyball team wins Geraldine Invitational
GERALDINE – The Sand Rock junior high volleyball team went 4-1 to win the Geraldine Invitational Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats came back from a loss in the first game Saturday morning to Sylvania to defeat Scottsboro, New Hope, Geraldine, and then got another shot at Sylvania in the finals and won.
weisradio.com
Sand Rock goes 3-1 in Fort Payne Volleyball Invitational
FORT PAYNE – Sand Rock finished 3-1 in the Fort Payne Volleyball Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats (14-5) won their pool against Chattooga (25-8, 25-9), Springville (25-15, 25-17) and Sylacauga (25-21, 22-25, 15-10) before losing in the gold bracket to Plainview (13-25, 19-25). For the day, Katelyn StClair...
Friday Scoreboard for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football scores; many games were moved to Thursday to avoid the potential for bad weather. Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)
weisradio.com
Cherokee County splits volleyball tri-match at Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – The Cherokee County Lady Warriors split a volleyball tri-match at Collinsville on Thursday. They defeated the host Lady Panthers 27-25, 25-15, and fell to Sardis 19-25, 25-20, 13-15. In the win over Collinsville, Ella Garmany posted 19 kills, 12 digs, two aces, a block and an assist. Nevaeh Gaidurgis delivered eight kills and three digs. Vivian Connell contributed five kills, four digs, a block and an assist. Raegan Garmany added four kills and four digs. Libby Curry collected four kills, six digs and two aces. Macy Lea added 32 assists, four digs, two aces and a kill.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff’s Kade Browning Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Alabama ONE is proud to recognize the Player of the Week Kade Browning from Cedar Bluff School. Kade had 221 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in Cedar Bluff’s win over Woodville High School on September 2, 2022.
weisradio.com
Seventh-ranked Pisgah pulls away from Collinsville late
PISGAH – The Collinsville Panthers gave seventh-ranked Pisgah all it could handle Thursday night, but ultimately the Eagles pulled away for a 40-28 victory in a battle of unbeaten Class 2A, Region 7 football teams. The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game. Pisgah (3-0, 2-0) scored...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock sweeps Gaston in area volleyball match
SAND ROCK – Sand Rock swept an area volleyball match with visiting Gaston on Thursday. the scores were 25-11, 25-6 and 25-12. Katelyn StClair collected 13 kills, four aces and four blocks for the Lady Wildcats (11-4). Zoey Handy had 10 kills and three blocks. Jacey Stephens posted eight kills and four blocks. Rylin StClair added 32 assists. Jadyn Foster contributed four kills and five aces. Bethany Davis delivered 11 digs.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff volleyball sweeps Gaylesville, Faith Christian
CEDAR BLUFF — The Cedar Bluff Lady Tigers swept a pair of volleyball matches on Thursday. They defeated area rival Gaylesville 25-10, 25-17, 25-10, and beat Faith Christian 26-24, 25-17. In the win over Gaylesville, Caley Bruce collected eight kills, three aces, two digs and a block. Kindal Grace contributed eight kills, six aces and a dig. Anslee Evans managed 12 aces, four kills and a dig. Rylie Walker added 24 assists and a pair of digs.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff’s Leek ‘finds a way’ in overtime win at Gaylesville
CEDAR BLUFF – Cedar Bluff senior quarterback Bucky Leek says he’s hardheaded. Even playing on a bum left ankle, Leek wasn’t going to let his teammates down on Friday night at Class 1A, Region 7 football rival Gaylesville. He certainly didn’t on the game’s final play....
northjacksonpress.com
Black Bear Sighting In Ider
By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
Transit Alert for Road Closures in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston would like to make everyone aware of a street closure at the intersection of East 10th Street and Elizabeth Street starting Tuesday, September 13th at 6:00 AM (09/13/22).
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
weisradio.com
Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains
Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
Banner Block Party in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, September 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm then entire community is invited to a block party. This event is hosted by Banner Church and is being held at Jacksonville State University. Join them as they kick off the semester with a community block party! Free food, face painting, inflatables, yard games, and a day filled with fun! This is for anyone in the community, whether you are a college student, family, young adult- anyone and everyone is welcome! Come grab some food and hang with us! They cannot wait to meet you!
Bham Now
9 unique reasons you need to visit Fort Payne this fall, including Mentone Colorfest Oct. 16-17
Dreaming of lower temps and crisp fall days? While Fort Payne is only an hour and a half from Birmingham, it feels like a world away. We’ve got nine reasons for you to plan to visit Fort Payne this fall. 1. The great outdoors is truly great in Fort...
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Moving Sale
Jacksonville, AL – Mark your calendars for the FBC moving sale, September 16–17! You’ll find home furniture, church furniture, home decor, baby furniture and supplies, kitchen items, books, silk flowers, vases, baskets, music and hymnals, and much more for sale. The sale will be open Friday, September 16, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and Saturday, September 17, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm in First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall (230 7th Street NE).
weisradio.com
Centre Man Hurt in Motorcycle Wreck on County Road 63
A Cherokee County man was hurt in a motorcycle accident, occurring early Thursday evening. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report a male resident of Centre lost control of his Honda motorcycle at around 6:30pm on County Road 63, when a dog ran out in front of him.
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
weisradio.com
LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON
At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
