Mississippi State guard Aislynn Hayes announced on social media Friday that she will miss the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder issue which required surgery over the summer. Hayes, a senior, averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds coming off the bench in her first season as a Bulldog. After transferring in from Middle Tennessee, she quickly became a player interim head coach Doug Novak relied on for spacing and scoring as injuries and the transfer portal began to weaken the roster. She was set to be one of the Bulldogs’ more experienced players this year under first-year head coach Sam Purcell but will now have to cheer her team on from the bench.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO