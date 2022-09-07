Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
‘We’ve got to support him’: Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks has family behind him on Tucson trip — and always
ATLANTA — Tameka Marks carries her son’s picture across the airport on her chest, their shared surname and the number 7 clearly visible. Her pride in him seems nearly as tangible as the photo on her shirt. “I’m just ready to see him now,” she said. “Ready to...
Commercial Dispatch
How Mississippi State football, Arizona match up at every position
Mississippi State (1-0) takes on Arizona (1-0) at 10 p.m. Saturday in Tucson, Arizona. The game will be televised on FS1. Here’s who has the edge between the Bulldogs and Wildcats at each position. Quarterback. Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura had an impressive Week 1 with the Wildcats,...
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball guard Aislynn Hayes out for 2022-23 season with shoulder injury
Mississippi State guard Aislynn Hayes announced on social media Friday that she will miss the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder issue which required surgery over the summer. Hayes, a senior, averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds coming off the bench in her first season as a Bulldog. After transferring in from Middle Tennessee, she quickly became a player interim head coach Doug Novak relied on for spacing and scoring as injuries and the transfer portal began to weaken the roster. She was set to be one of the Bulldogs’ more experienced players this year under first-year head coach Sam Purcell but will now have to cheer her team on from the bench.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville jumps out early to flatten Olive Branch, improve to 3-0
STARKVILLE — Trey Petty had time. The Starkville High School junior quarterback was sacked at the Olive Branch 15-yard line inside the final minute of the first quarter Friday, but Petty and the Yellow Jackets weren’t fazed. Instead of running the game clock down to zero, Petty called...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
Commercial Dispatch
Heritage Academy uses big second quarter to beat Washington School
Heritage Academy football coach Lance Pogue uttered three key words during Friday night’s home game against Washington School. The Patriots looked as prepared as ever not only to face the Generals but the weather as well, marching through the driving rain and across the muddy grass. It was little...
hailstate.com
From 15 To Forever
STARKVILLE – Tensions were high during a two-plus hour lightning delay during Mississippi State's season opening football game against Memphis this past Saturday. Most of the uncertainty centered on when the Bulldogs and Tigers would be able to resume their matchup and play the final three quarters. But quarterback Chance Lovertich may have been the most nervous man in Davis Wade Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point dominates on ground, defeats Noxubee County for first win
WEST POINT — Noxubee County was knocking on the doorstep in the third quarter, having just scored its first touchdown of the game to begin the second half. The Tigers came out energized and hungry, and after stopping West Point on a drive, Noxubee looked to cut into the lead that much more before the end of the third.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia recaptures the ‘juice’ in shutout of Holly Springs
CALEDONIA — It took just three plays into Friday night’s game for Caledonia to recapture what had been missing the last two weeks. On third-and-9 against Holly Springs, Cavs senior defensive back Karsten Gullette picked off an errant pass and returned it 20 yards. Gullette’s interception would help set up a scoring drive, and the energy and excitement it ignited would buoy the Cavs to a 40-0 win, their first of the season.
Commercial Dispatch
No. 5 EMCC football falls to No. 9 Jones in top-10 clash
ELLISVILLE — Through the first two games, Robert Henry has been hard to stop. The Bobcat running back had yet another stellar night as ninth-ranked Jones College held off fifth-ranked East Mississippi Community College 42-28 in a top-10 showdown at Sim Cooley Field on Thursday night. “I’ve said all...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Webber
COLUMBUS — Mike Sturdivant Webber Jr., 78, died Aug. 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John M.B. Church, with John Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal
This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
Commercial Dispatch
Errol Malone Jr.
MINOT, N.D. — Errol “Lil Don” Malone Jr., 24, died Aug. 26, 2022,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Malone...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: A Grand Heritage of Military Aviation
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of Columbus Air Force Base in 1942. It is also the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Air Force as a separate military branch. In 1918 the U.S. Army Air Service opened Payne Field, a pilot training base, near West...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Event venue opens in West Point
My first job was working at an event venue, where I often had a wonderful time hosting birthday parties and family events. It appears I’m not the only one. West Point resident and local business owner Helen Reeves of Fastingly Fit, a wellness center for women, opened On Main West Point, a new event venue located at 26381 E. Main St.
wtva.com
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Something different every day
Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
