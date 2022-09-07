ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race tightens as North Carolina’s two top Senate candidates tour the state

A dozen men sat around the tables inside a classroom at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, not far from downtown Lexington. They included sheriffs from neighboring counties and Republican leaders in the General Assembly. Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd, campaigning to be the next Republican U.S. Senator from North Carolina, sat in the center.
SOCIETY
WFXR

Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
VIRGINIA STATE
#Air Board
spectrumlocalnews.com

With two months to go these are the races to watch in N.C. midterms

With less than two months until Election Day, North Carolinians can expect to be inundated by political advertisements. North Carolina will once again be a key state for Democrats and Republicans in the battle for control of Congress next year. North Carolina’s congressional delegation is also set to experience turnover:...
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

Governor responds to Enfield mayor's call for state of emergency

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Governor responds to Enfield mayor's call for state of emergency. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson called for the governor and attorney general to come to the...
ENFIELD, NC
WXII 12

Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

