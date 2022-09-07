Read full article on original website
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Former Virginia elections official charged with corrupt conduct
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
Race tightens as North Carolina’s two top Senate candidates tour the state
A dozen men sat around the tables inside a classroom at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, not far from downtown Lexington. They included sheriffs from neighboring counties and Republican leaders in the General Assembly. Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd, campaigning to be the next Republican U.S. Senator from North Carolina, sat in the center.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
Carolina Journal’s Donna King analyzes N.C. public school test scores
Donna King, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses North Carolina’s latest public school test scores. King offered these comments during the Sept. 9, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
With two months to go these are the races to watch in N.C. midterms
With less than two months until Election Day, North Carolinians can expect to be inundated by political advertisements. North Carolina will once again be a key state for Democrats and Republicans in the battle for control of Congress next year. North Carolina’s congressional delegation is also set to experience turnover:...
NC House candidate faces gun charges; lawyer says she has ‘right to bear arms’
According to the police incident report, an officer was called to Ian Drive on the night of Nov. 7, 2021, for someone discharging a firearm.
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
Governor responds to Enfield mayor's call for state of emergency
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Governor responds to Enfield mayor's call for state of emergency. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson called for the governor and attorney general to come to the...
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
(WGHP) — Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina. A report released Wednesday revealed thousands of names on a registry belonging to far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. Hundreds of the people who appear on this register are law enforcement, elected officials and […]
Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
