Results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial suggest little or no benefit of adding oleclumab to durvalumab and chemotherapy for advanced frontline triple-negative breast cancer. Results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial (NCT03616886) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) did not demonstrate increased clinical benefit with the addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy vs durvalumab and chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO