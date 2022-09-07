ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Atezolizumab Following Resection in RCC Results in No Clinical Outcome Improvement

Data from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial revealed no benefit of adjuvant atezolizumab vs placebo for resectable renal cell carcinoma. No clinical outcome boost was reported with the use of adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) vs placebo for the treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence based on data from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial (NCT03024996) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).1,2.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Camrelizumab Plus Rivoceranib for Unresectable HCC Bests SOC Sorafenib

Results of a phase 3 study appear to indicate better progression-free and overall survival outcomes with camrelizumab and rivoceranib vs sorafenib in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Findings from a phase 3 study (NCT03764293) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) showed that combining PD-1 and...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

MAGE-A4+ Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors May Experience Antitumor Activity With ADP-A2M4CD8

Phase 1 data on efficacy and safety of ADP-A2M4CD8 in MAGE-A4–positive advanced metastatic disease shows promise at 2022 ESMO. Data from the phase 1 SURPASS trial (NCT04044859) presented during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) revealed ADP-A2M4CD8, a next-generational autologous T-cell receptor designed for patients with solid tumors, may have activity in MAGE-A4–positive disease.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ARIEL4 Update Shows Similar OS, Better PFS With Rucaparib Vs Chemotherapy in Platinum-Sensitive BRCA1/2+ Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial comparing rucaparib vs chemotherapy for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer and deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations were presented at 2022 ESMO and raised questions about optimal sequencing of PARP inhibitors in this setting. Updated results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial (NCT02855944) that were presented...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health#American#Cancernetwork#Btc#Pfs
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Benefit of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Sustained in Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancer

Long-term follow-up of the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 study revealed fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki continues to show promise in locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) resulted in clinical benefit and acceptable safety in patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Similar Clinical Benefit Noted With Durvalumab/Chemo With or Without Oleclumab in Advanced TNBC

Results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial suggest little or no benefit of adding oleclumab to durvalumab and chemotherapy for advanced frontline triple-negative breast cancer. Results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial (NCT03616886) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) did not demonstrate increased clinical benefit with the addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy vs durvalumab and chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant T-VEC Efficacy Consistent at 5 Years for Resectable Melanoma

Long-term results of a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) revealed consistent efficacy at 5 years with talimogene laherparepvec in stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma. Neoadjuvant treatment with the oncolytic virus T-VEC (talimogene laherparepvec; Imlygic) continued to demonstrate consistent improvements in efficacy at 5 years compared with surgery alone for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma, according to long-term results from a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) presented at 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Continued Benefit Demonstrated With Xevinapant Plus Standard CRT for Locally Advanced HNSCC

At the 5-year mark, overall survival was improved with xevinapant plus standard chemoradiotherapy vs matched placebo in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Updated results of a randomized, double-blind phase 2 trial (NCT02022098) examining xevinapant (Debio 1143) plus standard chemoradiotherapy for patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) continued to show benefit of the regimen vs placebo with improved overall survival (OR) at 5 years and duration of response (DOR) at 3 years.1.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Pamela L. Kunz, MD, on Temozolomide Plus Capecitabine in Advanced Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

Results from a phase 2 trial of temozolomide or temozolomide plus capecitabine showed promising efficacy of the regimens for patients with advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Temozolomide (Temodar) as monotherapy or with capecitabine was analyzed in a phase 2 trial (NCT01824875) of patients with pancreatic advanced neuroendocrine tumors (pNETs), with results...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Charles M. Rudin, MD, PhD, Examines Tiragolumab Plus Atezolizumab in Untreated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Charles M. Rudin, MD, PhD, discussed results of the phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-02 trial examining atezolizumab with carboplatin and etoposide with or without tiragolumab in untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Results from the phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-02 trial (NCT04256421) that were recently presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cemiplimab as Second-Line Monotherapy Confers Long-Term Survival Benefit in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Findings from long-term follow-up of the EMPOWER-Cervical 1 study demonstrated that cemiplimab improved survival vs chemotherapy and resulted in a safety profile like other anti–PD-L1 agents. After nearly 30 months of follow-up, cemiplimab (Libtayo) continued to improve survival compared with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent or...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Promising Efficacy Observed With Use of CAR T-Cell Therapy BNT211-01 in Advanced Solid Tumors

CLDN6-directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 showed clinical activity as monotherapy and in combination with a CLDN6-encoding mRNA vaccine in relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors. Findings from a phase 1/2a trial (NCT04503278) of the carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6 (CLDN6)–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 in CLDN6-positive relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors were recently presented...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy