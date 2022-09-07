Read full article on original website
Atezolizumab Following Resection in RCC Results in No Clinical Outcome Improvement
Data from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial revealed no benefit of adjuvant atezolizumab vs placebo for resectable renal cell carcinoma. No clinical outcome boost was reported with the use of adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) vs placebo for the treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence based on data from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial (NCT03024996) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).1,2.
Camrelizumab Plus Rivoceranib for Unresectable HCC Bests SOC Sorafenib
Results of a phase 3 study appear to indicate better progression-free and overall survival outcomes with camrelizumab and rivoceranib vs sorafenib in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Findings from a phase 3 study (NCT03764293) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) showed that combining PD-1 and...
MAGE-A4+ Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors May Experience Antitumor Activity With ADP-A2M4CD8
Phase 1 data on efficacy and safety of ADP-A2M4CD8 in MAGE-A4–positive advanced metastatic disease shows promise at 2022 ESMO. Data from the phase 1 SURPASS trial (NCT04044859) presented during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) revealed ADP-A2M4CD8, a next-generational autologous T-cell receptor designed for patients with solid tumors, may have activity in MAGE-A4–positive disease.
ARIEL4 Update Shows Similar OS, Better PFS With Rucaparib Vs Chemotherapy in Platinum-Sensitive BRCA1/2+ Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial comparing rucaparib vs chemotherapy for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer and deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations were presented at 2022 ESMO and raised questions about optimal sequencing of PARP inhibitors in this setting. Updated results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial (NCT02855944) that were presented...
Clinical Benefit of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Sustained in Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancer
Long-term follow-up of the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 study revealed fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki continues to show promise in locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) resulted in clinical benefit and acceptable safety in patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma...
Similar Clinical Benefit Noted With Durvalumab/Chemo With or Without Oleclumab in Advanced TNBC
Results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial suggest little or no benefit of adding oleclumab to durvalumab and chemotherapy for advanced frontline triple-negative breast cancer. Results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial (NCT03616886) that were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) did not demonstrate increased clinical benefit with the addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy vs durvalumab and chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
Neoadjuvant T-VEC Efficacy Consistent at 5 Years for Resectable Melanoma
Long-term results of a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) revealed consistent efficacy at 5 years with talimogene laherparepvec in stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma. Neoadjuvant treatment with the oncolytic virus T-VEC (talimogene laherparepvec; Imlygic) continued to demonstrate consistent improvements in efficacy at 5 years compared with surgery alone for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma, according to long-term results from a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) presented at 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).
Continued Benefit Demonstrated With Xevinapant Plus Standard CRT for Locally Advanced HNSCC
At the 5-year mark, overall survival was improved with xevinapant plus standard chemoradiotherapy vs matched placebo in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Updated results of a randomized, double-blind phase 2 trial (NCT02022098) examining xevinapant (Debio 1143) plus standard chemoradiotherapy for patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) continued to show benefit of the regimen vs placebo with improved overall survival (OR) at 5 years and duration of response (DOR) at 3 years.1.
Pamela L. Kunz, MD, on Temozolomide Plus Capecitabine in Advanced Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors
Results from a phase 2 trial of temozolomide or temozolomide plus capecitabine showed promising efficacy of the regimens for patients with advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Temozolomide (Temodar) as monotherapy or with capecitabine was analyzed in a phase 2 trial (NCT01824875) of patients with pancreatic advanced neuroendocrine tumors (pNETs), with results...
Charles M. Rudin, MD, PhD, Examines Tiragolumab Plus Atezolizumab in Untreated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
Charles M. Rudin, MD, PhD, discussed results of the phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-02 trial examining atezolizumab with carboplatin and etoposide with or without tiragolumab in untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Results from the phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-02 trial (NCT04256421) that were recently presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology...
Efficacy of Naporafenib in NRAS-Mutant Unresectable/Metastatic Melanoma Presented at 2022 ESMO
Results of a phase 2 trial show favorable efficacy and tolerable safety of naporafenib in combination with rineterkib, trametinib, or ribociclib in previously treated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Data from a phase 2 trial (NCT04417621) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) showed that naporafenib, an...
Long-Term Follow-Up Supports Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Use in Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
After 7 years of follow-up, results from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial support maintenance olaparib to achieve long-term remission in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. Maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced the risk for death by 45%, compared with placebo, in patients with newly diagnosed...
Cemiplimab as Second-Line Monotherapy Confers Long-Term Survival Benefit in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Findings from long-term follow-up of the EMPOWER-Cervical 1 study demonstrated that cemiplimab improved survival vs chemotherapy and resulted in a safety profile like other anti–PD-L1 agents. After nearly 30 months of follow-up, cemiplimab (Libtayo) continued to improve survival compared with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent or...
Promising Efficacy Observed With Use of CAR T-Cell Therapy BNT211-01 in Advanced Solid Tumors
CLDN6-directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 showed clinical activity as monotherapy and in combination with a CLDN6-encoding mRNA vaccine in relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors. Findings from a phase 1/2a trial (NCT04503278) of the carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6 (CLDN6)–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 in CLDN6-positive relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors were recently presented...
