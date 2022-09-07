Retired Judge Not Done With The Law

Anthony Avallone, mediator.

Anthony Avallone, who spent a career making laws and then making legal decisions, is starting a new legal gig — aimed at helping people avoid going to court.

Avallone has joined the Berchem Moses firm to establish an ​“alternative dispute resolution practice.” That means ​“helping litigants avoid the necessity of costly and time-consuming trials,” according to a release the firm issued Wednesday.

He did that in his previous post as a Superior Court judge. As presiding judge of New Haven’s housing court, ​“he was extensively involved in pre-trial settlement and dispute resolutions and earned a reputation as a ​‘go-to’ mediator who was often called upon to resolve complicated disputes,” the release noted. Avallone fully retired from the bench this June.

Avallone also enjoyed playing a mediation role as a state senator, where he chaired the Public Safety, Commerce and Exportation, Finance and Bonding, and Judiciary Committees.