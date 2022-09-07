Retired Judge Not Done With The Law
Anthony Avallone, who spent a career making laws and then making legal decisions, is starting a new legal gig — aimed at helping people avoid going to court.
Avallone has joined the Berchem Moses firm to establish an “alternative dispute resolution practice.” That means “helping litigants avoid the necessity of costly and time-consuming trials,” according to a release the firm issued Wednesday.
He did that in his previous post as a Superior Court judge. As presiding judge of New Haven’s housing court, “he was extensively involved in pre-trial settlement and dispute resolutions and earned a reputation as a ‘go-to’ mediator who was often called upon to resolve complicated disputes,” the release noted. Avallone fully retired from the bench this June.
Avallone also enjoyed playing a mediation role as a state senator, where he chaired the Public Safety, Commerce and Exportation, Finance and Bonding, and Judiciary Committees.
