Related
Twin sisters who married twins reveal their sons are genetic brothers and cousins
Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time. The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins. Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA. According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s...
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
3 sisters share same birthday, 3 years apart: 'We feel like it was fate'
Three sisters from Oviedo, Florida, share the same birthday, and no, they’re not triplets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Woman has just discovered her boyfriend of six years is her biological brother
A woman has discovered that the man she has been in a relationship with for six years is actually her biological brother. Desperately seeking advice, the woman took to Reddit where she explained that both her and her boyfriend are adopted, and after doing an ancestry test to find out more about their heritage, the pair discovered they are full, biological siblings.
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
Kara Rubinstein Deyerin always thought she was Black and white. An at-home DNA test proved otherwise.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other Children
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights, New York City, were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was the reason behind it.
ohmymag.co.uk
19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers
Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
International Business Times
Little Girl Found Alive Inside Coffin At Funeral Is Declared Dead At Hospital Again
A little girl in Mexico was pronounced dead twice in two days after doctors first erroneously presumed she was dead. Family members attending the girl's funeral realized she was still alive and took her to the hospital, where she was eventually declared dead for the second time. Mary Jane Mendoza...
ABC News
Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg
A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Considers Her Family ‘Complete’ After 2nd Baby via C-Section
For those closely following 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the birth of Amy Slaton’s second baby came as joyous news. Her sentiment following her son’s birth only made the moment sweeter.
Daughter Upset After Finding Out Her Mom Secretly Returned the School Clothes Her Boyfriend Bought Her
Mom says she needed the money. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Times are hard for many people these days. Jobs aren't paying a livable wage, rent and mortgages are rising, and inflation is at an all-time high.
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
A mum has claimed she's struggling to find a job due to the sheer amount of tattoos she has covering her skin. Melissa Sloan, 45, started getting inked at the age of 20, and says she has been 'addicted' to it ever since. The Wales native estimates that she gets...
A 26-year-old who suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy says a doctor sent her home, leaving her to bleed internally for days
A woman with an ectopic pregnancy said an ER physician sent her home. When she was finally treated, she'd been internally bleeding for five days.
A man who had been rejected by his parents because of his facial appearance
Jonathan Lancaster said he's embracing life's opportunities and connections.Photo taken from Insider.com. Jonathan Lancaster, who was born with a very rare medical condition called Treacher Collins syndrome, occurs in 1 out of 50,000. After 36 hours of his birth, his parents signed adoption papers due to his facial appearance.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?
Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together after his family disowned him for marrying her? Here's what we know about the current status of this '90 Day Fiancé' couple.
