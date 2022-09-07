ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

DNA used to identify crash victim in Greenwood County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol was forced to use DNA to positively identify a victim in a deadly crash earlier this summer.

On Aug. 4, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in a Greenwood County head-on collision.

According to the KHP , at 10:11 p.m. on Aug. 4. a vehicle traveling west on US-54 crossed the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on. The crash happened at milepost 472.3, or 20 miles east of 77.

KHP spokesperson Lt. Candace Breshears told 27 News this doesn’t happen often but DNA was needed to help identify the victim: Jasmine Deseree Degrado, 44, of Wisconsin.

