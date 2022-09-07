Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott, issues statewide call for a moment of silence on 9/11
AUSTIN — According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for a moment of silence on Sunday to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks. The release stated that Abbott’s, call for a moment of silence begins at 7:46 a.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officials said […]
MSNBC
‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns
As students in Uvalde, TX, return to class for the first time since 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School, some families again condemned Gov. Greg Abbott for not addressing gun safety. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke discusses with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.Sept. 8, 2022.
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
The sudden TV spending by Coulda Been Worse LLC comes as Abbott battles for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
State of Texas: ‘It’s not me,’ Beto O’Rourke taps volunteers to mobilize votes in race for governor
A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Beto O'Rourke behind Governor Greg Abbott.
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Beto O’Rourke finishes ‘Drive for Texas’ 49-day campaign tour
For Beto O'Rourke, the campaign has new urgency. A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows him behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
houstonpublicmedia.org
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old's death.
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting
Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
