Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Police: Man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night. Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.
live5news.com
Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
The Post and Courier
Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston
A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning. Deputies say they responded to the Family Dollar on Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:15 a.m. for a reported armed robbery in progress. Lt. Rick Carson says both Dorchester County deputies...
Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
live5news.com
Power back on in Awendaw area after transformer catches on fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power has been restored after crews worked to put out a transformer fire that had knocked out power in the greater Awendaw area Saturday. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District investigated the fire at the 6400 block of Sewee Rd. The district says the Berkeley Electric Cooperative was...
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Police seeking information on downtown robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
Crews respond to structure fire at Daniel Island apartment complex
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Daniel Island Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7700 Farr Street around 5:13 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred at the Overture at Daniel Island. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and […]
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man accused of firing gun at vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area Thursday morning. Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of an armed man riding a...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
live5news.com
Crews extinguish structure fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 300 block of 4th Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a one-story brick house, according to...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating Awendaw hit-and-run crash involving bicycle
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene. Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened on Beehive Road just off Highway 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. EMS...
WJCL
Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property
SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
live5news.com
Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery. Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
Comments / 2