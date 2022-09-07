ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Police: Man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night. Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning. Deputies say they responded to the Family Dollar on Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:15 a.m. for a reported armed robbery in progress. Lt. Rick Carson says both Dorchester County deputies...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Power back on in Awendaw area after transformer catches on fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power has been restored after crews worked to put out a transformer fire that had knocked out power in the greater Awendaw area Saturday. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District investigated the fire at the 6400 block of Sewee Rd. The district says the Berkeley Electric Cooperative was...
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police seeking information on downtown robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to structure fire at Daniel Island apartment complex

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Daniel Island Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7700 Farr Street around 5:13 p.m. Saturday.  The incident occurred at the Overture at Daniel Island. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man accused of firing gun at vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area Thursday morning. Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of an armed man riding a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews extinguish structure fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 300 block of 4th Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a one-story brick house, according to...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Awendaw hit-and-run crash involving bicycle

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find the driver who struck a bicyclist in West Ashley late Thursday afternoon and left the scene. Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened on Beehive Road just off Highway 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. EMS...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property

SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery. Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

