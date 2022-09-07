Read full article on original website
‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special
A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season three
A trailer has been released for The Mandalorian season three at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
Some Twitter Users Are Dragging The Original Little Mermaid Actress After First Trailer For Live-Action Film Drops
The wait has been long, but we finally got a look at the live-action The Little Mermaid in the form of its first trailer, featuring lead actress Halle Bailey. After initially being the target of racist backlash for her Disney casting, the young star is now getting some major praise for her performance of a classic Little Mermaid song that's featured in the trailer. Unfortunately, on the heels of the trailer drop, some of her Twitter-using fans are going as far to drag the original Ariel actress.
Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9). The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30. The sequel will also introduce new...
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
Here’s how to watch the Ubisoft Forward stream
An Ubisoft Forward live stream event is taking place tonight (September 10) and is set to confirm the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. After an unofficial image spread around the internet like wildfire on September 1 that seemed to contain...
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ trailer reveals “driven and linear” return to roots
Ubisoft has revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which follow a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.
Watch the first teaser for Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’
The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has been unveiled. The teaser was premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California today (September 9). The Little Mermaid will see singer Halle Bailey of duo Chloe X Halle...
Nick Fury returns in first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’
A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Secret Invasion at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’
Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.
Xbox and Twitch announce indie games showcase ID@Xbox
Xbox and Twitch have announced plans to host the indie games showcase, ID@Xbox, on September 14. The 90-minute showcase will be hosted on the Twitch and Xbox official channels on Twitch, and starts at 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. It will be preceded with a show from Black Girl Gamers lasting 30 minutes which will show off gameplay from Versus Evil’s multiplayer “madness” game Eville. The pre-show itself can be watched on Black Girl Gamers’ Twitch channel as well as the Xbox and Twitch channels.
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: LA’ Concert can now be streamed on Disney+
To celebrate Disney+ Day, the streaming service has announced that BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is now available to stream exclusively on the platform. Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is a concert film recorded during the septet’s four-day residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021—a show that went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade, after selling 214,000 tickets and grossing US$33.3million (£25million).
‘Steelrising’ review: les fleurs du meh
Steelrising is Spiders’ latest action RPG, taking the tried-and-tested soulslike formula and bringing it to life with the trappings of the French Revolution and killer steampunk robots. You could argue that it gets the most important thing right. Combat – that is, the act of hitting an enemy with a thing and then getting out of the way of its counterattack – feels and looks great here. It’s just everything surrounding it that’s the issue.
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule
Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
Black Panther and Captain America team-up being developed by Amy Hennig’s new studio
The Marvel project from Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s new studio Skydance New Media has finally been revealed. The first look trailer was shown at yesterday’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase with the untitled project set to feature both Black Panther and Captain America. The game will...
