ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Teen arrested for assault man with gun

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a teen in connection to a Thursday night shooting they are investigating. The Omaha Police Department said the shooting happened Sept. 8 around 10:27 p.m. and officers responded to the 5500 block of north 35th St. for the incident. According to the OPD, officers found...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots During Attempted Theft

Lincoln Police were called to the area of 77th and South around 2:00 Thursday morning on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they spoke to a 58 year old woman who said she awoke to the sounds of her dog barking. She says she saw a man attaching...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Window smashed at Lincoln school, police looking for suspects

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A window was smashed at a northeast Lincoln elementary school this week and investigators are looking for the suspects. The Lincoln Police Department says sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday someone used an unknown object to break a window at Campbell Elementary School. LPD said an employee...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Vandals Smash Window At Lincoln Elementary School

Lincoln Police are looking for the vandals who smashed out a window at Campbell Elementary at 2200 Dodge Street. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says it happened sometime during the overnight hours of September 5. “It looks like someone threw an unknown object at the window, shattered the window,” Kocian says....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident

BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
BEATRICE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Violent Crime#Kfor#Lincoln Police Sgt
klin.com

LPD Searching Landfill Following Man’s Death

Lincoln Police released new details on Wednesday afternoon in the death of a Lincoln man at a motel at at Northwest 12th and West Bond Street. Assistant Chief Jason Stille identified the victim as 49 year old Ronnie Patz. Stille says they learned of Patz’s death while investigating the murder of 61 year old Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in a field near 3rd and P Streets last week.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfornow.com

LPD Cruiser Involved In A Crash Early Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A Lincoln Police cruiser was involved in a crash around 3am Thursday along Northwest 48th Street, north of West Adams Street. According to Captain Todd Kocian, the officer was southbound and crossed the centerline, side-swiping a northbound vehicle. “The officer reported he was tired and fatigued...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy