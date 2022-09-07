Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Teen arrested for assault man with gun
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a teen in connection to a Thursday night shooting they are investigating. The Omaha Police Department said the shooting happened Sept. 8 around 10:27 p.m. and officers responded to the 5500 block of north 35th St. for the incident. According to the OPD, officers found...
klin.com
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
WOWT
17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
News Channel Nebraska
klin.com
Vandals Smash Window At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police are looking for the vandals who smashed out a window at Campbell Elementary at 2200 Dodge Street. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says it happened sometime during the overnight hours of September 5. “It looks like someone threw an unknown object at the window, shattered the window,” Kocian says....
Kearney Hub
'We need to get him out' — Lincoln man, police officer reflect on rescue of driver from southeast Lincoln pond
Two Lincoln men and a police officer helped save a driver from drowning after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pond on Saturday in southeast Lincoln, police say. Jordan Kurtzer, 35, was driving on 75th Street near Badger Drive when he noticed a large splash in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident
BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
klkntv.com
Teen girl suspect in the Thursday night shooting of man in his 40s
The Omaha Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night. The department says officers responded at 10:27 p.m to an address on North 35th Street.
klin.com
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wife of a man shot and killed Monday said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult. The 28-year-old named Mr. Parker was known to many as a family...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
kfornow.com
LPD Cruiser Involved In A Crash Early Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A Lincoln Police cruiser was involved in a crash around 3am Thursday along Northwest 48th Street, north of West Adams Street. According to Captain Todd Kocian, the officer was southbound and crossed the centerline, side-swiping a northbound vehicle. “The officer reported he was tired and fatigued...
WOWT
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
1011now.com
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
KETV.com
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
