Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across northwest Georgia Thursday. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
WTVCFOX
Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern
ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
WTVCFOX
New apartments planned for Northshore as Chattanooga's housing crisis persists
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Northshore is no stranger to fuel tanks and factories, but a fuel farm on Manufacturers Road is only steps away from becoming one of Chattanooga’s largest apartment complexes. But, will it help those struggling to find an apartment in his housing crisis?. Nashville based...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Department of Public Safety mourns loss of Trooper Cadet
The Georgia Department of Public Safety are in mourning as they announce the passing of Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree. In a statement released by the DPS, Trooper Cadet Dupree died in the line of duty on Thursday. According to the statement, Dupree collapsed after completion of a training exercise and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Oregon utility companies may shut off power for some due to wildfire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — People in areas at high risk for wildfires in the Portland, Ore. metro area are bracing for potential power shutoffs this weekend. Portland General Electric (PGE) says they may have to shut off power in 10 areas in the metro area because of concerns about high winds knocking trees and branches into power lines, which may spark a fire in the hot and dry conditions.
WTVCFOX
Protect Your Tap: UTC partnering with TDEC to check for lead in childcare services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has funded the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's program to help test drinking water for lead in local, licensed childcare centers. I think it’s definitely important to protect our future generation," says UTC student Jillian Saraney. Saraney is...
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
WTVCFOX
Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVCFOX
"Finishing Eliza's Run:" Dozens in Chattanooga run to honor slain Memphis jogger
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is honoring Eliza Fletcher. Dozens of runners gathered early Friday morning to "Finish Her Run." Memphis Police said Fletcher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run September 2. "We as a normal group of women and some men who are here to support...
WTVCFOX
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee's most wanted: Gatlinburg police search for homicide suspect
Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Rubi should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
WTVCFOX
Free virtual class on 'Getting Started in Hunting'
If your youngster expresses an interest is soccer, football or baseball, it is very easy to get them signed up to learn and take part at school or through a neighborhood organization. If, however, they express an interest in hunting, that represents a unique challenge for Moms and Dads, especially...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy. This game is our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
Comments / 0