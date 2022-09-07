PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — People in areas at high risk for wildfires in the Portland, Ore. metro area are bracing for potential power shutoffs this weekend. Portland General Electric (PGE) says they may have to shut off power in 10 areas in the metro area because of concerns about high winds knocking trees and branches into power lines, which may spark a fire in the hot and dry conditions.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO