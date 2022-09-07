ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
ROME, GA
WTVCFOX

Georgia Department of Public Safety mourns loss of Trooper Cadet

The Georgia Department of Public Safety are in mourning as they announce the passing of Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree. In a statement released by the DPS, Trooper Cadet Dupree died in the line of duty on Thursday. According to the statement, Dupree collapsed after completion of a training exercise and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summerville, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WTVCFOX

Oregon utility companies may shut off power for some due to wildfire danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — People in areas at high risk for wildfires in the Portland, Ore. metro area are bracing for potential power shutoffs this weekend. Portland General Electric (PGE) says they may have to shut off power in 10 areas in the metro area because of concerns about high winds knocking trees and branches into power lines, which may spark a fire in the hot and dry conditions.
OREGON STATE
WTVCFOX

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Georgians#Gdot#Gema#Homeland Security#Small Business Authority
WTVCFOX

Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Free virtual class on 'Getting Started in Hunting'

If your youngster expresses an interest is soccer, football or baseball, it is very easy to get them signed up to learn and take part at school or through a neighborhood organization. If, however, they express an interest in hunting, that represents a unique challenge for Moms and Dads, especially...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy