investing.com
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
(Reuters) -Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data. In a rare second meeting, the FDA panel voted 7 to 2 in favor...
MedPage Today
ICER Dumps on Wegovy Cost-Effectiveness; Kerendia Label Update; Synthetic Embryos?
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said that while subcutaneous semaglutide (Wegovy) "is more effective, less burdensome, and more cost effective than liraglutide [Victoza]," it "does not meet typical cost-effectiveness thresholds at its current estimated net price." The FDA approved a label update for finerenone (Kerendia), which treats...
MedPage Today
California's Record-High Temps a 'Teachable Moment' for Clinicians
Physicians should use the ongoing heat wave now blistering California and the Western U.S. for the ninth day as a teachable moment so they can better recognize less obvious symptoms and better prepare to minimize hospitalizations and death -- things that are sure to persist because of climate change. That's...
MedPage Today
Medical Meetings and COVID: Is Virtual Just as Risky as In-Person?
Going to a medical meeting in person or attending it virtually may carry roughly the same COVID-19 infection risk, a cross-sectional survey study suggested. In the week following the Academic Surgical Congress (ASC) in Orlando, where masking was required, rates of COVID infection were not significantly different among 546 attendees who went to the meeting in person and 135 who attended virtually (1.8% vs 1.5%, P=0.83), according to Callisia Clarke, MD, MS, of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and colleagues, writing in JAMA Network Open.
Healthline
How a 4th Person Was ‘Cured’ of HIV After Stem Cell Treatments
A 66-year-old man who was living with HIV and leukemia is now in remission from both the virus and blood cancer following a successful stem cell transplant from a donor who possesses an extremely rare genetic mutation. He is the fourth person in the world to achieve long-term remission of...
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
MedPage Today
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems
While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
MedPage Today
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Matches Lung Volume Reduction Surgery
BARCELONA -- Eligible emphysema patients had similar levels of improvement whether treated with lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS) or bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) with valve placement, a less-invasive option, the randomized CELEB trial showed. At 12 months, the average improvement from baseline on the 10-point BODE index -- the...
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
Family awarded $77m from drug treatment centre for discharging son early
The family of a Georgia man who died shortly after being released from a drug treatment centre have won almost $77m following a legal battle with the health care provider, a report says.Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate in September 2017, just days after he was discharged from an addiction treatment centre.Last week, a jury awarded Carusillo’s parents $77m in damages, which the Associated Press reported on Friday included $10m for his pain and suffering, $55m for the value of his life, and $1m in punitive damages and other fees.While the...
MedPage Today
FDA Clears Neuromodulator; Bandy Lee Still Not Back at Yale; Most Depressed Cities
The FDA cleared the SAINT neuromodulation system for adults with major depression that has not improved enough with antidepressants, Magnus Medical announced. Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell are initiating a phase III safety and efficacy trial of a subcutaneous long-acting injectable formulation of olanzapine (formerly mdc-TJK) for schizophrenia. Even though melatonin...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
MedPage Today
DPP-1 Blocker a Bust in Severe COVID
BARCELONA -- Treatment with an investigational dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor failed to improve outcomes in severe COVID-19 and was associated with worsening clinical status and greater mortality, a randomized trial showed. In the study of over 400 patients, those receiving oral brensocatib had worse clinical status on the World Health...
MedPage Today
Health System Warns Exemptions to COVID Vaccines May Expire With New Options
The Froedtert Health network in Wisconsin has sent a clear message to employees claiming religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination: with an alternative to mRNA vaccines now available, get vaccinated or resign. In an email to a Froedtert staff member obtained by WTMJ-TV, the health network's COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Review...
MedPage Today
Clinical Challenges: The Low-Down on HER2-Low
Reclassification of many HER2-negative breast cancers as HER2-low, combined with a new targeted treatment option for this subset, stands to benefit a wide swath of patients with metastatic or unresectable cases, but raises many clinical questions as well. The FDA recently approved the first therapy targeted against HER2-low breast cancer...
pharmacytimes.com
Research Indicates Clinical Trials Are Needed to Determine CBD Benefits for Heart Disease
Patients should discuss efficacy and potential drug interactions with clinicians before use, study authors indicate. Investigators who reviewed existing study results of cannabidiol (CBD) usage found that no clinical recommendations of the anti-inflammatory benefits for heart disease can be made given current evidence, according to a research presentation at the American College of Cardiology Latin America 2022 Together with CardioAcademic.
infomeddnews.com
As CBD Use Rises, Clinical Trials Needed to Determine Safety, Efficacy in Heart Disease Patients
As cannabidiol (CBD) use rises, high quality randomized clinical trials are needed to determine if anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD for heart disease seen in preclinical data will work in a real-world setting, according to research presented at ACC Latin America 2022 Together with CardioAcademic. A review of existing studies found no clinical recommendations can be made given current evidence. ACC Latin America 2022 Together with CardioAcademic will be held in Mexico City on September 9-10, 2022.
MedPage Today
Unvaccinated Over 10 Times More Likely to Be Hospitalized During Omicron
Unvaccinated adults were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 during the Omicron wave compared with those who were vaccinated and boosted, a U.S. population-based cross-sectional study showed. Among nearly 200,000 hospitalizations recorded in the COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), monthly hospitalization rates from January 2021 through...
